HBO Max to Develop Anthology Series Based on ‘Point Horror’ Books (EXCLUSIVE)

Point Horror Books
CREDIT: Courtesy of Scholastic Point

HBO Max is developing a series based on Scholastic’s “Point Horror” books, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project hails from Picturestart and Lionsgate Television, with Picturestart under an overall deal at the studio. The show, which is currently titled “Point Fear,” is described as an anthology series that exposes the horrors of being a teenager. Each episode of the show will be inspired by one of the books in the series, told for today’s audiences but with a nostalgic nod to the 1990s.

Jon M. Chu is attached to direct and executive produce the series. R.L. Stine, who has authored many books under the “Point Horror” banner, will also executive produce along with Yvonne M. Bernard. Ryan Lindenberg will oversee the project for Picturestart.

Previous television adaptations of Stine’s work includes the “Goosebumps” series, as well as shows like “The Nightmare Room” and “Eye Candy.” He and Bernard are also currently adapting his “Fear Street” books into films.

Chu previously directed the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians” along with other titles such as “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Now You See Me 2.” He is currently working on the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit “In the Heights.”

Picturestart was founded by producer and former Lionsgate executive Erik Feig. The company is also currently producing high-profile projects such as “Yasuke” starring Chadwick Boseman, the film adaptation of the books “Eleanor & Park,” “With the Fire on High,” and the road trip comedy “Unpregnant.” “Unpregnant” is currently in production and will be released on HBO Max.

Lionsgate TV’s current slate includes shows like “Dear White People,” “MacGyver,” and the NBC midseason series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The studio is also currently developing a follow-up to “Weeds” for Starz and a series adaptation of the film “Blindspotting.”

Chu is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Stone Genow. Stine is repped by attorney George Sheanshang.

