×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pluto TV Launches Two New Dedicated Drama Channels in U.K.

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Skins - Channel 4
CREDIT: Courtesy of Channel 4

Pluto TV’s European division has launched two new channels in the U.K. dedicated to drama, the free streaming service announced.

Pluto TV Drama will offer a curated lineup of British television programming and worldwide TV targeted at British TV fans. The channel will show recent and popular productions as well as international titles from Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.

A key highlight of the new Pluto TV Drama channel will be coming-of-age drama “Skins” (pictured above). The hit Channel 4 show, which aired for seven seasons from 2007-13, launched the careers of many young actors including Kaya Scodelario, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya, and provided a key stepping-stone to others such as Nicholas Hoult and Jack O’Connell. Other offerings include action drama “Ultimate Force,” starring Ross Kemp, and Peter Moffat’s historical drama “The Village.”

The second new channel, Pluto TV Retro Drama, is dedicated to series from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, including “21 Jump Street.”

The news comes after Pluto TV earlier this week announced a content-licensing deal with BBC Studios that will bring more than 700 hours of content, including iconic British shows such as classic “Doctor Who,” to the service — however, that deal covers only U.S. rights.

Related

“At Pluto TV we strive to create form fitted environments with programming designed to attract all types of viewing audiences,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director for Europe at Pluto TV. “Pluto TV Drama and Pluto TV Retro Drama are emblematic of our thematically driven linear channels incorporating a mix of established and discoverable content, stemming from our elite pool of content partners, to create highly dynamic and engaging viewing experiences.”

In January, Viacom acquired the Los Angeles-based Pluto for $340 million, with plans to run it as an independent subsidiary. In March, Viacom announced plans to roll out the service internationally. It launched in its first international market, the U.K., via Sky’s Now TV, last October. Pluto TV currently has more than 15 million unique monthly active users.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More TV

  • Emmy Rossum Directing Shameless

    Emmy Rossum Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

    “Shameless” alumna Emmy Rossum has signed a first-look deal with UCP, Variety has learned. Under the agreement, Rossum will develop premium scripted content, under her Composition 8 production banner. Rossum joins UCP’s roster of first-look deals that includes Kathleen Robertson and Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah. Rossum recently left “Shameless” after 9 seasons playing Fiona Gallagher on [...]

  • JORDAN JENNA Bachelor in Paradise

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets 'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere Dates

    In today’s roundup, ABC announces premiere dates for “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “When Calls the Heart” returns following Lori Loughlin’s departure. DATES “Lucifer” will make its Season 4 debut on Netflix on May 8. In the newest season of the cult-favorite drama, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has to deal with the return of the original sinner, [...]

  • Kate McKinnon

    Kate McKinnon to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Limited Series 'The Dropout'

    Hulu is eyeing a series order for “The Dropout,” a limited series about Elizabeth Holmes, with Kate McKinnon set to play the disgraced tech whiz, Variety has learned. The prospective show, based on the ABC Radio and ABC News podcast about Holmes, would hail from Fox Searchlight TV, with McKinnon also on board as an [...]

  • Bill Hader Barry Season 2

    'Barry' Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

    “Barry” has been renewed for a third season at HBO. The news comes less than two weeks after the second season debuted on March 31. The dark comedy series, co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, follows the titular Barry (Hader), a hitman who discovers a passion for acting when he comes to Los Angeles [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad