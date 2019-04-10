×

Pluto TV Launches Two New Dedicated Drama Channels

Pluto TV has launched two new channels dedicated to drama, the free streaming service has announced. The news comes just days after Pluto announced a content-licensing deal with BBC Studios that will bring more than 700 hours of content, including iconic British shows such as “Doctor Who,” to the service.

Pluto TV Drama will offer a curated lineup of the best of British and worldwide television targeted at British TV fans, pitting it against rival Brit-focused subscription services Acorn TV and Britbox. The channel will show recent and popular productions as well as international titles from Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.

A key highlight of the new channel will be coming-of-age drama “Skins.” The hit Channel 4 show, which ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2013, launched the careers of many young actors including Kaya Scodelario, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya, and provided a key stepping-stone to others such as Nicholas Hoult and Jack O’Connell. Other offerings include action drama “Ultimate Force,” starring Ross Kemp, and Peter Moffat’s historical drama “The Village.”

The second new channel, Pluto TV Retro Drama, is dedicated to beloved and influential series from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, including “21 Jump Street.”

“At Pluto TV we strive to create form fitted environments with programming designed to attract all types of viewing audiences,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director for Europe at Pluto TV. “Pluto TV Drama and Pluto TV Retro Drama are emblematic of our thematically driven linear channels incorporating a mix of established and discoverable content, stemming from our elite pool of content partners, to create highly dynamic and engaging viewing experiences.”

In January, Viacom acquired the Los Angeles-based Pluto for $340 million, with plans to run it as an independent subsidiary. In March, Viacom announced plans to roll out the service internationally. It launched in its first international market, the U.K., via Sky’s Now TV, last October. Pluto TV currently has more than 15 million unique monthly active users.

