Plan B’s Sarah Esberg Named President of Drew Goddard’s New Production Company

In a deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Sarah Esberg, most recently a longtime producer and executive at Brad Pitt’s Plan B, is making the leap to Drew Goddard’s production company to become president of the newly formed Goddard Textiles.

“The prospect of joining Drew, whose work I have loved and admired for years, at a studio where the possibilities are endless, could not be a more exciting and gratifying opportunity,” said Esberg in a statement. “I’m truly looking forward to my next chapter at Goddard Textiles, to developing thrilling and moving stories, and to working with Dana, Craig, Jonnie, Howard, Terence and everyone at 20th.”

Esberg, who started her career in the low-budget indie film world as a producer for Roger Corman’s production company, has been an executive producer for a number of Plan B series, including “The OA,” “Sweetbitter,” and “Resurrection.” There, she also had a hand in the upcoming “The Third Day” for HBO and Sky and Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” for Amazon.

“We’ve admired Sarah Esberg’s work for years,” said Jonnie Davis, 20th Century Fox TV’s president of creative affairs. “She’s a brilliant executive with impeccable taste and creative instinct, who is relentless in her pursuit of developing distinct and thought-provoking projects, and who has an incredible ability to unearth fascinating source material. We’re thrilled to have her heading Drew Goddard’s new production company at TCFTV under the Disney Television Studios umbrella.”

Goddard, the writer-producer-director nominated for an Academy Award for his adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV in March, marking the first deal to close since Fox became a part of Walt Disney. He is writing, creating, directing, and developing new TV series for the studio across all platforms, and recently signed on to develop graphic novel “Sabrina” as a film.

“Sarah’s love for artists and their work embodies the spirit of Goddard Textiles,” said Goddard. “Our mission is to nurture, protect, and celebrate the talent who inspire us on a daily basis, and Sarah’s track record in that regard is unparalleled. I am beyond grateful to have her at the helm of our television production and industrial-grade fabric company.”

Disney Television Studios, which houses 20th Century Fox TV, also includes ABC Studios and Fox 21.