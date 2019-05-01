×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From ‘Batwoman’ to ‘Evil,’ a Look at Pilot Season’s Buzziest Projects

By and
Batwoman The CW
CREDIT: Jack Rowand/The CW

With the WGA-ATA war fully raging, diversity discussions at the forefront of the industry and numerous new rivals entering the original-content game, there is arguably more pressure than ever on the broadcast networks to make the right call when it comes to pilot pickups.

Here’s what Variety’s insiders are saying about this season’s offerings.

ABC

On the comedy front, three female-led pilots look to charge ahead at ABC.

An untitled Hannah Simone project has enjoyed support within ABC from the start. Simone’s “Greatest American Hero” pilot at ABC last year was ultimately passed over, but she still has many supporters at the network.

Another hot prospect comes from writer Jessica Gao, fresh off an Emmy win for her work on “Rick and Morty.” Hopes for the untitled pilot are bolstered not only by Gao’s recent success but also by Brian Grazer serving as exec producer. Also attached: Jude Weng, the first Asian American woman to direct a half-hour broadcast network pilot.

Related

“Woman Up,” which hails from “Life in Pieces” star Zoe Lister-Jones, has been receiving nothing but positive buzz from the get-go and is looking good for a pickup.

On the drama side, “The Baker and the Beauty” is being eyed for a slot. Likewise “The Hypnotist’s Love Story,” based on a book by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty and spearheaded by star and exec producer Heather Graham.

New iterations of “NYPD Blue” and “New York Undercover” have also been high on ABC’s list since they were announced.

CBS

Comedy “Carol’s Second Act,” the Patricia Heaton project that got a series commitment when it was first announced, is considered a lock for a pickup. Also looking like solid bets to go series: “To Whom It May Concern,” which stars Michael Angarano and Briga Heelan, and Chuck Lorre’s “Bob Hearts Abishola.” 

Drama-wise, “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King is said to be a standout this year. Sources say the Kings worked out a deal where they may not have to do a full 22-episode season, which helped lure them back to broadcast. They currently have “The Good Fight” on CBS All Access and are preparing the legal drama “Your Honor” at Showtime.

Another strong CBS contender is “FBI: Most Wanted,” a spinoff of “FBI.” The network is looking to leverage the Dick Wolf franchise formula that’s spawned juggernauts like “Law & Order” and the “Chicago” series at NBC.

CBS is also apparently high on getting Edie Falco on the air. Her pilot “Tommy” — which boasts Paul Attanasio as writer and executive producer — looks to be a likely pickup.

Sources say that “Surveillance,” a drama starring Sophia Bush, tested “through the roof,” but CBS execs are reportedly cool to the show.

FOX

Fox gave straight-to-series orders for next season to animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville.” The cast of the former includes Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, while the latter features Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Among Fox’s hot drama pilots are “Deputy,” which stars Stephen Dorff, fresh off his turn on “True Detective”; “Prodigal Son,” with Michael Sheen and Tom Payne attached; and “Filthy Rich,” which has received a good amount of praise internally.

A big question mark is the untitled Annie Weisman-Jason Katims drama, based on Australian series “Sisters.” One source said the show is looking solid for a pickup, while another said its first cut came in below expectations.

NBC 

NBC is said to be happy with the way drama “Council of Dads” has arrived. There’s also love for “Bluff City Law,” featuring NBC favorite Jimmy Smits.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which stars Jane Levy, has enjoyed the network’s support from early days, and that hasn’t changed as the pilot process has gone on.

Comedy “The Kenan Show,” led by Kenan Thompson, is looking strong. There’s plenty of love for Thompson at NBC given his 16-year “SNL” tenure, not to mention that Lorne Michaels serves as EP on “Kenan” and Chris Rock directs the pilot.

THE CW

“Batwoman,” starring Ruby Rose and hailing from super-producer Greg Berlanti, has been considered a lock since it was first announced.

The network is also keen on “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene.” The star power of Lucy Hale and the “Riverdale” connection should be enough to carry this one to series. 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Batwoman The CW

    From 'Batwoman' to 'Evil,' a Look at Pilot Season's Buzziest Projects

    With the WGA-ATA war fully raging, diversity discussions at the forefront of the industry and numerous new rivals entering the original-content game, there is arguably more pressure than ever on the broadcast networks to make the right call when it comes to pilot pickups. Here’s what Variety’s insiders are saying about this season’s offerings. ABC On [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in May 2019

    Amazon Prime apparently doesn’t want you sleeping this month. From Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 horror film “Suspiria” debuting on the streamer May 3, to all seven of the “Friday the 13th” movies dropping on May 31, the month has a lot of scares in store for Amazon Prime subscribers. But non-horror fans also [...]

  • Walk of Fame Lucy Liu

    How Lucy Liu Battled Against a Lack of Diversity to Become a Hollywood Star

    2019 may just be the year of Lucy Liu. The actress-turned-director-and-producer will wrap up her seven-season run as Dr. Joan Watson on CBS crime drama “Elementary” and then star in new streaming series, “Why Women Kill,” which she will also direct. She also inked a development deal with ABC Studios Intl. for “Unsung Heroes,” an [...]

  • Jaden Smith to Play Kanye West

    Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye West in Showtime Anthology Series 'Omniverse'

    Kanye West and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a Showtime series. Smith it attached to the star in the series, titled “Omniverse,” while West will executive produce. Showtime has ordered a script for the series. “Omniverse” is a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season 1 will explore the Ego [...]

  • Michael Chiklis

    Michael Chiklis to Star in Drama Series 'Coyote' in Development at Paramount Network

    Michael Chiklis will star in and executive produce the drama “Coyote” currently in development at Paramount Network, Variety has learned. The series follows Ben Clemens (Chiklis) who, on the day of his mandatory retirement from the United States Border Patrol, discovers an illicit tunnel used to mainline black market goods into the United States from Mexico. [...]

  • Modern Family

    Paley Center to Salute LGBT Community at Paley Honors Gala

    The Paley Center for Media will pay tribute to the LGBT community and its influence on television at this month’s Paley Honors gala in New York. Paley Honors is set for May 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom. The focus on LGBT community is in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising, a landmark [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad