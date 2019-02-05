Netflix Orders ‘Pieces of Her’ Adaptation With Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter Producing

Netflix has ordered a drama series based on the Karin Slaughter novel “Pieces of Her.”

In the series, when a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother’s past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother’s previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Charlotte Stoudt–whose past writing credits include “Homeland” and “House of Cards”–will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Bruna Papandrea will executive produce via Made Up Stories. Lesli Linka Glatter will also executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Slaughter’s books have been published in 37 languages and sold over 35 million copies around the world. She has written over 18 novels including New York Times bestsellers “Pretty Girls” and “The Good Daughter.”

Papandrea and Made Up Stories are focused on creating content built around female characters with female directors, writers, actors, and producers, such as the HBO series “Big Little Lies.” Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow, and Steve Hutensky will shepherd the project for the company.

Linka Glatter is an in-demand TV director whose numerous credits include hit shows like “Homeland,” “Mad Men,” and “The West Wing.”

Linka Glatter is repped by Anonymous Content. Stoudt is repped by Circle of Confusion.