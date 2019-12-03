Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Heads to Japan

“Fleabag” will hit Japanese screens after Wowow scooped the local rights to Phoebe Waller Bridge’s award-winning series.

Japanese pay-TV outfit Wowow has picked up both six-episode seasons of “Fleabag,” which was written by Waller-Bridge and stars her in the title role as a woman trying to make sense of the relationships and life. The Emmy-winning show is on BBC Three in the U.K. and Amazon in most other international markets.

It is produced by Amazon and Two Brothers Pictures, which is backed by All3Media. It is distributed by All3Media International, which struck the Wowow deal ahead of the ATF market in Singapore.

Wowow has also snagged rights to the first season of Two Brothers-produced U.K. thriller series “Liar,” starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd.

In another pre-ATF Japan deal, All3Media International has sold BBC detective drama “Baptiste” to Tohokushinsha Film Corporation. The Japanese outfit has been stocking up on U.K.-produced scripted series, having also recently acquired “Mrs Wilson.”

“To see three of our shows, ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Liar’ and ‘Fleabag,’ travel to Japan through All3Media international, for the first time is fantastic,” said Sarah Hammond, executive producer, Two Brothers Pictures. “We strive to tell stories that are universally compelling and resonate with viewers all over the world, so it’s wonderful to see that these very different series are getting the chance to do just that.”