Emmys Surprise: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Lead Actress in a Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the 2019 lead comedy actress Emmy for her titular role on Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag.”

Waller-Bridge created the streaming series in which she stars and was nominated in the comedy writing category this year (the show was also up for comedy series overall). Her MI6 drama “Killing Eve” was also nominated in the drama series category. This was her first-ever acting accolade from the Television Academy, though. It is her second win overall.

“No! Oh my God, no!” she exclaimed as she took the stage. “Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I’ve looked up to and watched and laughed with for so many years — it means so much. I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me. Huge thanks again — the ‘Fleabag’ gang, there they are, thank you so much. I’m so supported on the show. As Harry said, it’s sickening how much we all love each other. I’m so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning.

“Thank you, Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I’m going to start repeating myself. Thank you. Oh my God,” she said, as the audience applauded.

Waller-Bridge bested incumbent winner Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as longtime champ Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) to take the trophy.