‘2 Dope Queens’ Star Phoebe Robinson Sets Comedy Central Interview Show

“2 Dope Queens” star Phoebe Robinson is getting into the interview business.

Comedy Central has ordered an interview show from the multi-talented stand-up comedian. The order consists of 10 half-hour episodes during which Robinson will interview guests one-on-one. The projects represents the first to emerge from Robinson’s recently formed production company, Tiny Reparations.

“This show will hit that sweet spot between educational and charmingly ignorant,” said Robinson. “Who doesn’t love that? Well, all older black people who struggled and marched for my rights. But besides that, everyone else does!”

The series is produced for Comedy Central by Embassy Row and Tiny Reparations. Robinson will serve as an executive producer of the series, alongside Michael Davies for Embassy Row. Christian McLaughlin and Samantha Schles will be the execs in charge of the series for Comedy Central.

“2 Dope Queens,” which Robinson created and co-hosted with former “Daily Show” correspondant Jessica Williams, began life as a podcast in 2016 and later morphed into a four-episode HBO special in 2018.

Robinson is also known for her stand-up comedy and her second podcast, “Sooo Many White Guys,” for which she has interviewed celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon. Her TV credits include the Amazon series “I Love Dick.” Feature-wise, she starred in the Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan comedy “What Men Want” earlier this year.