‘2 Dope Queens’ Star Phoebe Robinson Signs Overall Deal at ABC Studios

Phoebe Robinson, one half of the comedy duo “2 Dope Queens,” has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the new multi-year overall pact, Robinson will develop, write and act in new projects across multiple platforms for the studio.

“Ever since ABC Studios put a ring on it, I’ve been tastefully twerking with joy all over my neighborhood,” said Robinson. “In all seriousness, I couldn’t be happier teaming with a partner who knows my worth, gets my comedic vision, and is game to be a part of what I believe will be a beautiful relationship as well as a home for not only my ideas, but many future collaborations I intend on having with other dope queens and kings.”

“2 Dope Queens,” which Robinson created and co-hosted with former “Daily Show” correspondant Jessica Williams, began life as a podcast in 2016 and later morphed into a four-episode HBO special in 2018.

“We’ve wanted to be in business with Phoebe since the very first time we heard the ‘2 Dope Queens’ podcast. Her humor, unique point of view and her incredibly fresh, authentic talent are huge assets for us; we couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s joining our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios.

Robinson is also known for her stand-up comedy and her second podcast, “Sooo Many White Guys,” for which she has interviewed celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon. Her TV credits include the Amazon series “I Love Dick.” Feature-wise, she starred in the Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan comedy “What Men Want” earlier this year.