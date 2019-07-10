Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page Join Julie Andrews in Netflix Shondaland Series

Shonda Rhimes’ first upcoming Netflix show is rounding out its cast.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page are among those joining the previously announced Julie Andrews in “Bridgerton,” which is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novels.

The series is set in the world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

Dynevor will play Daphne Bridgerton, a picture-perfect young debutante has been waiting her entire life to make her grand debut on the marriage mart, while Page will play Simon Basset. It was announced less than a month ago that Andrews will voice the character Lady Whistledown, a sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send the season of 1813’s ton into an all-out frenzy.

Others joining the “Bridgerton” lineup include Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmel, Adjoa Andoh and Polly Walker.

The one-hour series has received an eight-episode order with an expected debut in 2020. The series was created by Chris Van Dusen, who will also executive produce alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

The Bridgerton series was one of eight projects Rhimes set up at Netflix as part of her initial development slate under her new overall deal with the company. Others include a drama about New York con artist Anna Delvey and the comedy “Sunshine Scouts.”