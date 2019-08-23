×
‘Phineas and Ferb’ Disney Plus Movie Details, Including Title, Revealed at D23

PHINEAS AND FERB - "The Fast and the Phineas" Ð Phineas and Ferb Òtrick outÓ the family car and enter it into a race at the local track with the assistance of Isabella and her Wilderness Girls Troop serving as the pit crew. Meanwhile, Candace attempts to interrupt MomÕs bridge game to get her to notice what the boys are up to while simultaneously trying to get Jeremy to notice her. Meanwhile Perry the Platypus tracks down Dr. Doofenshmirtz inside his blimp and foils his plot to deflate everything inflatable in the world, on "Phineas and Ferb," airing SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (8 p.m., ET) on Disney Channel. (DISNEY CHANNEL)FERB, PHINEAS, PERRY THE PLATYPUS
CREDIT: DISNEY CHANNEL

Five years after summer ended for “Phineas and Ferb,” the show returns with a new movie on Disney Plus in 2020, new details of which were revealed on Friday at the D23 fan convention.

In “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” currently in production for the new streaming service, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to rescue their suster Candace, “who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

“Phineas and Ferb” creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are back as executive producers on the movie, while also reprising their roles are Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

This represents the second “Phineas and Ferb” movie, following 2011’s “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension.” More recently, most of the characters have been seen via crossovers with Povenmire’s and Marsh’s follow-up Disney series, “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

During its original run, “Phineas and Ferb” ran from 2007 to 2015, for approximately 126 episodes, as well as seven one-hour specials in addition to the movie. The show ended its original run with Candace essentially saving the day after a Dr. Doofenshmirtz invention threatened to repeat the day over and over in a loop, in an homage to “Groundhog Day.” It’s also not the first time Candace has spent time in space, as the gang spent the series run (which took place over one summer) building a rollercoaster, traveling to outer space, playing with time travel, discovering the lost city of Atlantis, opening the hippest restaurant in the Tri-State area and saving the world with the help of Marvel superheroes.

The full run of “Phineas and Ferb,” currently available to anyone with a cable or satellite subscription on the DisneyNow app, will also be seen on Disney Plus when that streaming service launches on Nov. 12. Here’s a first look at the movie’s logo:

CREDIT: Disney Plus

