Philip Winchester Announces He’s Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Chicago Justice NBC
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

While “Law & Order: SVU” was renewed for a 21st season this morning, not all members of the cast will be returning for that record-breaking season.

Philip Winchester, who plays Assistant District Attorney Peter Stone, announced via Twitter that he is leaving the show.

“Sadly for me, Peter stone and his ‘the facts don’t care about you’re feelings’ attitude will not be returning,” Winchester said. “A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure.”

Winchester, who joined “SVU” two seasons ago, added that he had “learned much” and “enjoyed being part of an elite unit” doing his time on the show.

The actor originated the character on “Chicago P.D.,” before transferring him to several other Dick Wolf shows including “Chicago Justice,” and “Chicago Med.”

NBC announced its decisions to renew the show this morning. With its 21st season, “SVU” will become the longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history, overtaking the 20-season record it previously shared with the original “Law & Order” and the legendary CBS Western “Gunsmoke.” It now trails only “The Simpsons” in the longest-running shows of all time rankings.

  Chicago Justice NBC

