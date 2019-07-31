×

Phil Hymes, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Lighting Director, Dies at 96

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil-Hymes-Dead-SNL
CREDIT: Dana Edelson/NBC

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” director Phil Hymes died Monday, an NBC spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 96.

Hymes, who began his career at NBC in 1951, starting work at “SNL” during its second season in 1976. He worked on more than 500 episodes of NBC’s venerable sketch comedy program and served as its lighting director until last year. In addition to his technical work, Hymes appeared in sketches during episodes hosted by Ralph Nader in 1977, Christopher Walken in 2000, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 2006.

He broke records during his extensive career, becoming the oldest person to win an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding lighting design and lighting direction for a variety series for his work on Kevin Hart’s “SNL” episode. He also won an Emmy for Hallmark Hall of Fame television film “The Magnificent Yankee” in 1965 for outstanding individual achievements in entertainment centered on lighting design. Over the span of his career, he earned a total of 10 Emmy nominations, breaking a second record for winning trophies 53 years apart.

Related

Before settling on lighting design, Hymes started out in majoring in chemistry at New York University before ultimately leaving to pursue theater acting. He changed his vocation again, serving in World War II in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant in the Signal Corps. When he came home in 1949, he went back to school at Adelphi University. He started at NBC shortly after in 1951.

He was also known for his work in 1951 running the lighting for “Today” show host Dave Garroway, and later for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Hymes worked on set for a ’80s and ’90s show “Kids in The Hall,” a 2010 live episode of NBC’s “30 Rock” with Tiny Fey and Alec Baldwin, “Your Hit Parade,” “Sing Along With Mitch,” “The Bell Telephone Hour,” and Tony Awards telecasts, the latter hearkening back to his love of theater. He also ran the lighting design for the 1960 Richard Nixon vs. John Kennedy presidential debate.

Mike Shoemaker, showrunner for “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” paid tribute to Hymes on social media.

“My dear friend Phil Hymes passed yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter. “He was the lighting director for SNL since forever and Jimmy and Seth and everyone else you know who is well-lit. He was ornery and opinionated and truly hilarious.”

Hymes was born in 1923 and grew up on Long Island, New York. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Virginia. He is survived by his two children, former “SNL” writer Tom Hymes and conductor Janna Hymes, and his grandchild, talent booker on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Emily Hymes, along with several other grandchildren.

More TV

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

    Summer keeps chugging along into August and so does the spate of new releases on Amazon Prime to keep you busy on leisurely sunny days. The streaming platform will debut its monster-filled fantasy “Carnival Row” as well as make available the monster classic sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Amazon has a bit of everything [...]

  • Leigh London Redman, Kevin Fortson, Matt

    Warner Horizon Scripted TV Fortifies Exec Team, Names Leigh London Redman Exec VP of Scripted

    Warner Horizon Scripted Television is fortifying its executive team, upping Leigh London Redman to the newly created position of executive vice president of scripted programming and promoting Kevin Fortson and Matt Matzkin to newly formed executive VP positions in production and business affairs for both scripted and unscripted TV, respectively. London Redman, in her new [...]

  • Rapper Meek Mill departs with his

    How Meek Mill's Legal Woes Turned Him Into an Activist for Criminal Justice Reform

    Meek Mill never set out to be an activist for criminal justice reform. Nursing a glass of green juice at a Beverly Hills hotel shortly after performing at Staples Center, the 32-year-old sometimes seems like he’d prefer to discuss just about anything else. His rap career, for one, which after nearly a decade of legal [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    Fox Tries Out Shorter Runs for Series Like Revival 'BH90210'

    The new Fox is indeed trying something new.  The now stand-alone broadcaster is shifting its programming strategy and increasingly looking to run shows with shorter orders rather than the traditional 22-episode runs typical of a broadcast series.  According to multiple agency sources, Fox has made it clear that while it is still in the business [...]

  • Phil-Hymes-Dead-SNL

    Phil Hymes, 'Saturday Night Live' Lighting Director, Dies at 96

    Longtime “Saturday Night Live” director Phil Hymes died Monday, an NBC spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 96. Hymes, who began his career at NBC in 1951, starting work at “SNL” during its second season in 1976. He worked on more than 500 episodes of NBC’s venerable sketch comedy program and served as its lighting [...]

  • TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part

    TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part 2 Scores Two-Year High

    Last night’s “Bachelorette” finale part 2 posted the highest ratings for the show since the 2017 finale. With a 2.1 in the key 18-49 demographic, the ABC reality series easily won the night in terms of ratings, however, the show only just came up short to “America’s Got Talent” in terms total viewership. “The Bachelorette” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad