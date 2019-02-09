Drama Series ’61st Street’ From Peter Moffat, Michael B. Jordan in the Works at AMC

Under its new script-to-series model, AMC has opened a writers’ room for the drama series “61st Street.”

The series hails from showrunner and executive producer Peter Moffat as well as executive producer Michael B. Jordan via his Outlier Society production banner, it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Set in present-day Chicago, “61st Street” follows Moses Johnson, a promising high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a gang member, he soon finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

“61st Street” is an AMC Studios production. In addition to Moffat, Jordan executive produces along with Alana Mayo of Outlier Society and Hilary Salmon of BBC Studios.

“Award-winning writer Peter Moffat’s ‘61st Street’ is a murder mystery, courtroom drama, and an examination of race in America wrapped up into one,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “Peter justly won acclaim for ‘Criminal Justice,’ the British thriller which was remade by HBO as ‘The Night Of,’ and in this case he’s partnered with extraordinary producers, the Outlier Society team of Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo. This is an emotional and audacious piece of drama that is as timely as television gets, and we are excited to put it into a writers’ room and see where the team takes it.”