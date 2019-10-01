Peter Moffat’s ’61st Street,’ ‘Kevin Can F— Himself’ From Rashida Jones Ordered to Series at AMC

AMC has ordered two new projects to series, Variety has learned from sources.

Both the legal drama “61st Street” and “Kevin Can F— Himself” have been picked up by the cabler. AMC had previously opened writers’ rooms for both projects under their script-to-series model. Both shows are AMC Studios producitons.

“61st Street,” which has been ordered as a two-season television event series with eight episodes per season, is a courtroom drama that follows Moses Johnson, a promising, black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

The series hails from showrunner and executive producer Peter Moffat as well as executive producer Michael B. Jordan via his Outlier Society production banner. In addition to Moffat, Jordan executive produces along with Alana Mayo of Outlier Society and Hilary Salmon of BBC Studios.

“Kevin Can F– Himself” probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The series is said to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.

Craig DiGregorio will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Lodge 49” writer Valerie Armstrong created the series and executive produces along with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train. AMC has ordered 10 hour-long episodes.

(Pictured: Rashida Jones)