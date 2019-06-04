Peter Johnson Exits MRC TV Development Role

MRC’s president of television development Peter Johnson is departing after two years in the role, Variety has learned.

The veteran producer, who was formerly EVP of scripted development at Legendary Television, oversaw the development and sale of MRC’s TV projects, reporting to co-CEO Modi Wiczyk and COO Scott Tenley. Johnson’s move comes less than two months after MRC tapped UCP alumna Elise Henderson to head its TV department.

MRC’s TV slate includes “Ozark,” “The Outsider,” which is set up at HBO, and “The Great” starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning at Hulu. The independent film and TV studio is also home to Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Starz’s “Counterpart.”

Prior to Legendary, where he oversaw shows such as Netflix’s “Love” and USA’s “Colony,” Johnson was head of TV at McG’s Wonderland Sound + Vision. Johnson spent nine years with Wonderland while it was based at Warner Bros. TV, exiting in 2013 when the company left the WB fold.

He began his career in entertainment at Fox, starting in the research department before switching to development and gaining promotion to the role of SVP of drama development for the network. While there he helped develop multiple hit shows including “House,” “Prison Break,” “24,” and “Ally McBeal.”