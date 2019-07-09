Peter Farrelly Developing Suicide Comedy Series at Quibi

“Green Book” director Peter Farrelly is the latest Oscar-level talent to join the content push at Quibi.

Farrelly is developing “The Now,” a series which centers around a guy who is about to commit suicide when he finds out from his mother that his brother just committed suicide and his dad committed suicide in the past as well, at the forthcoming Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded platform. The series’ central character has to “learn to live life for today, in the now.”

“The Now” hails from Steve Golin’s Anonymous Content, which already produces another series about suicide in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” Farrelly will write the new project alongside Pete Jones and “The Ranch” scribe Steve Leff. Golin and Jeff Okin will executive produce for Anonymous.

Variety reported exclusively in April that Farrelly’s next feature project will be an untitled Skydance pic based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.” The “Dumb and Dumber” writer and director won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar earlier this year for his “Green Book” work.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised $1 billion from investors including major Hollywood studios and is seeking to raise another $500 million ahead of its launch.