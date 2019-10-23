×

Peter Coyote to Play Robert Mueller in CBS Studios James Comey Miniseries

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Coyote, winner of the award for outstanding narrator for "The Roosevelts: An Intimate History," poses in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The CBS Studios miniseries based on James Comey’s  book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” has added another player.

Robert Coyote has boarded the show to play Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor in the role of FBI Director, who was appointed to lead an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. His final report, released in April, ended in the controversial decision not to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice.

Coyote will join Jeff Daniels as Comey, Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump, Michael Kelly as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, James’ wife.

“Captain Phillips” screenwriter Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The drama is slated to being production in November, 2019 with an airdate to be announced at a later date. CBS Studios has yet to determine whether the series will air on Showtime, CBS Access or both.

Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails. Comey famously learned of his dismissal from TV news reports that played in the background in the middle of his speech to agents at a Los Angeles field office. The series will likely deal with President Trump in some form as Comey’s book, published in April, 2018, discusses his relationship with the President among other issues.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TTV Studios.

Deadline was first to report Coyote’s casting.

More TV

  • 'Adventure Time': HBO Max Orders Four

    'Adventure Time': HBO Max Orders Four One-Hour Specials

    Less than a week after announcing its historic deal with Studio Ghibli, HBO Max is continuing its push into animation. The forthcoming streamer has ordered four one-hour “Adventure Time” specials from Cartoon Network Studios, the first two of which will debut exclusively on HBO Max in 2020. Collectively titled “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” the specials [...]

  • Euphoria HBO

    'It's an Explosion': Inside the Rising Costs of Making a Scripted TV Series

    When Apple TV plus launches on Nov. 1, it will do so with what’s arguably the most expensive new-series lineup in TV history. Among the streamer’s initial offerings are the drama “The Morning Show,” bearing a price tag believed to be more than $15 million an episode, and the dystopian sci-fi series “See,” which is [...]

  • Peter Coyote, winner of the award

    Peter Coyote to Play Robert Mueller in CBS Studios James Comey Miniseries

    The CBS Studios miniseries based on James Comey’s  book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” has added another player. Robert Coyote has boarded the show to play Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor in the role of FBI Director, who was appointed to lead an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. His final [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    Wall Street Trims ViacomCBS Forecasts After Post-Deal Financial Disclosure

    Top media analysts have cut their short-term growth prospects for ViacomCBS following last week’s financial disclosures that came as part of the closing of CBS Corp.’s stock-swap takeover deal for Viacom. In the Oct. 17 filing, CBS Corp. released specific year-to-year projections for its free cash flow yield, guidance that the company has not offered [...]

  • CBS

    CBS Sets Six Participants in 2019-20 Writers Mentoring Program

    CBS has announced the six writers who will participate in its 2019-2020 Writers Mentoring Program. The eight-month mentoring program, set up in 2004, aims to provide access and opportunity for writers by pairing them with a CBS executive mentor who helps them develop a new piece of material. Following the mentorship period, the writers will [...]

  • Alexander Vlahos (Monsieur/Philippe d'Orléans), George Blagden

    Merged Banijay-Endemol Shine Would Be Global Powerhouse in a Content-Hungry World

    If France’s Banijay Group clinches its proposed purchase of Endemol Shine, which could happen within the next few days, the deal would mark peak M&A in the international indie content world. The MO of both companies is acquiring and aggregating brands and IP, and their union would be the largest ever of its kind on [...]

  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after

    TV Ratings: World Series Opener Down on 2018

    The Washington Nationals, making their first World Series appearance in franchise history, took game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night 5-4 over the Houston Astros. While the game might have been a thriller, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings it looks like it will be down on last year’s opener between the Los [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad