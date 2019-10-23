Peter Coyote to Play Robert Mueller in CBS Studios James Comey Miniseries

The CBS Studios miniseries based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” has added another player.

Robert Coyote has boarded the show to play Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor in the role of FBI Director, who was appointed to lead an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. His final report, released in April, ended in the controversial decision not to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice.

Coyote will join Jeff Daniels as Comey, Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump, Michael Kelly as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, James’ wife.

“Captain Phillips” screenwriter Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The drama is slated to being production in November, 2019 with an airdate to be announced at a later date. CBS Studios has yet to determine whether the series will air on Showtime, CBS Access or both.

Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails. Comey famously learned of his dismissal from TV news reports that played in the background in the middle of his speech to agents at a Los Angeles field office. The series will likely deal with President Trump in some form as Comey’s book, published in April, 2018, discusses his relationship with the President among other issues.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TTV Studios.

Deadline was first to report Coyote’s casting.