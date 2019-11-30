×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Davidson Asks Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before Comedy Show

By

Deputy Editor, Variety.com

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota in New York, NY on August 11, 2018; Sweater: AMI; Pants: The Elder Statesman Pants; Sneakers: Adidas Stan Smith; Belt: Todd Snyder Belt, Hats: 47 Brand Yankees
CREDIT: Peggy Sirota for Variety

Whatever you do, never tweet at a Pete Davidson comedy show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has recently been dolling out non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows.

Most recently fans attending Davidson’s standup at the Sydney Goldstein Theater were asked to sign a lengthy contract that forbid them from tweeting or instagramming any opinions about the performance.

One attendee Stacy Young, originally discovered by Consequence of Sound, posted the alleged NDA on her facebook which stated: “the individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including by not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created.”

The fine for breaking said NDA was a whopping one million bucks, “In the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense.”

Sources confirmed to Variety that Davidson’s NDA would again be handed out on Saturday prior to his show at Chicago’s Vic Theatre.

A spokesperson for the “SNL” star could not be reached for comment.

Cell phone bans are nothing new in world of modern day live performances. In May, Louis C.K. banned the use of phones at his comedy shows while Dave Chappelle and Madonna have also prohibited fans from sharing live materials without written consent.

More TV

  • Olaf balloon93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day

    TV Ratings: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Deflates on NBC, NFL Scores for CBS

    The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which featured the whacky highlight of a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting Al Roker, was down in total viewership from last year’s edition. The show averaged 22.1 million viewers, down around 7% on last year’s 23.7 million viewers. It scored a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, [...]

  • Breaking Bad Pose Star Trek the

    The Best Non-Netflix Shows on Netflix

    It’s no secret that as a content producer, Netflix Originals have contributed heavily to the peak TV era. In fact, earlier this year the streaming behemoth announced a focus on originals to bank new subscribers. But that is far from all the platform does. In fact, in the sea of series on the service, there [...]

  • ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From

    ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From Episode 4

    (SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first four episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)   After the action-packed shootout that bookended episode 3, this week’s edition of “The Mandalorian” was largely a more relaxing watch. Mando and Baby Yo arrived on a remote planet to lay [...]

  • Facebook Promotes Portal In ABC Shows

    Facebook Promotes Portal With Starring Roles in ABC Shows

    ABC’s hottest new star doesn’t have a long resume of previous sitcom gigs and character roles. But the network is hoping viewers like what they see. Facebook’s Portal, a mobile device that facilitates video chats, is turning up in some of ABC’s most popular programs as part of a broader ad deal. A Portal figured [...]

  • Tuca & Bertie Gotham Awards

    IFP Gotham Awards Gets Animated About TV Offerings

    The IFP tweaked its Gotham Awards categories this year to better reflect the rich landscape on the small screen, and nominated two animated series in the process. “Tuca & Bertie” and “Undone” will both compete for breakthrough short-form series honors this year, vying with “Pen15,” “Ramy” and “Russian Doll.” “Chernobyl,” “David Makes Man,” “My Brilliant [...]

  • Al Roker vs Butter Man at

    Al Roker Battles Butter Man During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    It might not rise to the level of a Left Shark moment, but a pastor from Westchester County had a few seconds in the spotlight on Thursday when he became a running gag during Al Roker’s live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The “Today” weatherman rode in a motorcycle sidecar to [...]

  • Atresmedia - Antena 3 - Diagonal

    International TV Newswire: ‘El Nudo’ Sales, ‘Benidorm’ Shoots, Nobel Bioseries

    In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety digs into Latin American news following Mip Cancun where Viacom International Studio’s “El Nudo” featured as one of the year’s best-selling formats. Telefe has announced it’s bringing back its popular gameshow adaptation of “Hole in the Wall.” Spain’s Atresmedia begins shooting “Benidorm” on location. And in Scandinavia “Moscow Noir” producers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad