Pete Davidson Asks Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before Comedy Show

Whatever you do, never tweet at a Pete Davidson comedy show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has recently been dolling out non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows.

Most recently fans attending Davidson’s standup at the Sydney Goldstein Theater were asked to sign a lengthy contract that forbid them from tweeting or instagramming any opinions about the performance.

One attendee Stacy Young, originally discovered by Consequence of Sound, posted the alleged NDA on her facebook which stated: “the individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including by not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created.”

The fine for breaking said NDA was a whopping one million bucks, “In the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense.”

Sources confirmed to Variety that Davidson’s NDA would again be handed out on Saturday prior to his show at Chicago’s Vic Theatre.

A spokesperson for the “SNL” star could not be reached for comment.

Cell phone bans are nothing new in world of modern day live performances. In May, Louis C.K. banned the use of phones at his comedy shows while Dave Chappelle and Madonna have also prohibited fans from sharing live materials without written consent.