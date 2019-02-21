Pete Bevacqua Expands Oversight of NBC Sports

Pete Bevacqua, who joined NBC Sports Group as president in September of last year, will gain more oversight of the NBCUniversal unit in the wake of a recent restructuring of the executive ranks of the corporation.

Bevacqua retains his role as president, but will oversee the entire NBC Sports Group portfolio, adding NBC Olympics, production, and operations, among others, to his areas of responsibility, effective immediately. He had been managing programming, marketing, digital, golf and the NBC Sports Regional Networks. Bevacqua continues to report to Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBC Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News, and will remain based at NBC Sports’ headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

The move comes after Lazarus was given new oversight at NBCUniversal, where he now supervises the company’s East Coast-based content businesses, including NBC News Group, CNBC and the Cable Entertainment portfolio, in addition to NBC Sports Group, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations and NBC Affiliate Relations.

In a statement, Lazarus said Bevacqua is “a proven leader in the sports industry, and complements our talented team.”

Bevacqua joined NBC Sports Group from the PGA of America, where he served as CEO from 2012 to earlier in 2018. Previously, Bevacqua served as Global Head of Golf at Creative Artists Agency ); Chief Business Officer for the USGA; and Managing Director of the U.S. Open Championship

“I’m excited to keep working closely with Mark and this great team to provide continuity and growth to this exceptional business,” Bevacqua said in a statement.