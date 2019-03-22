‘Perry Mason’ Starring Matthew Rhys Scores Series Order at HBO, Tim Van Patten to Direct

The Team Downey-produced “Perry Mason” limited series has been picked up at HBO.

The series will be set in 1932 Los Angeles. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer (Matthew Rhys). When a child kidnapping case breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Rhys’ Perry Mason is described as being at a time in his life when he is living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator. He is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and is suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

The series hails from executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey under their Team Downey banner, with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell also executive producing. The project was originally put into development in 2016 with Downey Jr. set for the lead role and Nic Pizzolatto writing. However, it was announced last year that Downey Jr.’s feature schedule would prevent him from starring in the series, while Pizzolatto focused his efforts on Season 3 of “True Detective.” Joe Horacek will also executive produce with Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald onboard as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners.

In addition, Tim Van Patten has signed on to direct the series. Van Patten is an HBO mainstay, having previously directed the pilot for “Game of Thrones” as well as 20 episodes of “The Sopranos” and multiple other HBO shows. He was also a writer, director, and executive producer on “Boardwalk Empire.” His other directing credits include “Black Mirror,” “Touched by an Angel,” and “New York Undercover.” He is repped by CAA.

(Pictured: Matthew Rhys)