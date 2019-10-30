‘Pennyworth’ Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

Bruce Wayne’s butler is getting ready for some more action.

Epix has renewed “Pennyworth” for a 10-episode second season. Season 2 of the DC and Warner Horizon Television drama will begin production in Jan. 2020, with the goal of premiering later that year on the premium cabler.

The one-hour drama series follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father, in 1960s London.

“’Pennyworth’ has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike. It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it,” said Epix president Michael Wright in a statement. “Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

In addition to Bannon and Ben Aldridge, “Pennyworth” season one stars included Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ian Puleston-Davies, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng.

The series is from executive produced and written by Bruno Heller, and executive produced and directed by Danny Cannon. “Pennyworth” is based characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.