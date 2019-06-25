Michael Gladis, Adam Rodriguez, Ethan Peck Among Six Cast in Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful’ Follow Up

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” is rounding out its cast with the addition of six new actors.

Michael Gladis has joined the show as a series regular, while Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, and Dominic Sherwood will appear in recurring roles. Ethan Peck will guest star in multiple episodes. The six join previously announced cast members Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Nathan Lane, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, and Lin Shaye.

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original “Penny Dreadful,” the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Gladis will play will play Councilman Charlton Townsend, described as the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee; a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles. Gladis’ television roles include “Mad Men,” “House of Lies,” and “Extant.” On the film side, he has appeared in “Terminator Genisys,” “Devil’s Knot,” and “K-19: The Widowmaker.” He is repped by TalentWorks and Gallant Management.

Izzo will play the role of Santa Muerte, the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness, Magda (Dormer). Izzo’s film credits also include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The House With a Clock in its Walls,” “Knock Knock,” and “The Green Inferno.” She is repped by Paradigm and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Rodriguez will play Raul Vega, the eldest son of the Vega family and a righteous union leader and advocate for his people. Rodriguez’s credits include shows like “Criminal Minds,” ‘Empire,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “CSI: Miami.” He is repped by UTA and A Management Company.

Kretschmann will play Richard Goss, an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles: a manipulative master builder with unsettling connections to City Hall. Kretchmann’s credits include “Berlin Station,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “King Kong,” “The Stendhal Syndrome,” and “Stalingrad.” He is repped by APA and Myman Greenspan.

Sherwood will play Kurt, the chauffer and bodyguard for Richard Goss (Kretschmann). There’s more to Kurt than meets the eye: an unexpected depth and surprising background. In addition to his lead role on “Shadowhunters,” Sherwood has appeared in “The Cut,” “Vampire Academy,” and “Billionaire Ransom.” He is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group, Wishlab, and Lichter Grossman.

Peck will play Herman Ackermann, the charismatic second-in-command at the German-American Bund. His aggressive politics, heated rhetoric, and personal magnetism inevitably create tension within the group and for the Bund’s leader, Peter Craft (Kinnear). In addition to his recent turn as Spock in “Star Trek: Discovery,” Peck’s credits “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Curse of Sleeping Beauty,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Gossip Girl,” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Production on the series is slated to begin later this year. “Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive produce, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes

(Pictured, left to right: Michael Gladis, Adam Rodriguez, Ethan Peck)