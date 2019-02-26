Nathan Lane Joins Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Nathan Lane is officially the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” Variety has learned.

Lane will play Lewis Michener. A veteran officer in the LAPD, wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals, Lewis becomes the partner and mentor of fellow cop Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto). In addition to Zovatto, Lane joins a cast that already includes Natalie Dormer, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves

A veteran of stage and screen, Lane has won three Tony Awards during his career for “The Producers,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” and “Angels in America.” He has also been nominated for six Emmy Awards for guest starring roles on shows including “Frasier” and “Modern Family.” Lane’s recent TV credits also include “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson,” “Difficult People,” and “The Good Wife.” On the feature side, he is known for roles in “The Birdcage,” “Ironweed,” and his voice work in “The Lion King.”

He is repped by ICM and Anonymous Content.

“Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive produce, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce.