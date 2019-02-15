‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Adds Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves

The upcoming Showtime drama “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” has cast both Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves in series regular roles, Variety has learned.

They join previously announced cast member Daniel Zovatto. Described as a spiritual descendant of the original “Penny Dreadful,” the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Garza will play Josefina Vega, the youngest of the Vega family. She plays the part of the quiet and overlooked sister, but possesses a powerful spirit waiting to be unleashed.

Nieves will play Mateo Vega, Tiago’s volatile younger brother. While essentially goodhearted, he lacks the clear strength and ambition of Tiago, so he’s vulnerable to both his own capricious emotions and various influences around him.

Garza most recently appeared in a lead role of the USA Network series adaptation of “The Purge” film franchise. She also starred in the History series “Six.” Her other TV credits include “NCIS,” “Modern Family,” and “Sweet/Vicious.”

She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Nieves’ past credits include “New Amsterdam,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Shameless.” He will also appear in the Spike Lee-produced feature “See You Yesterday.” He is repped by Gray Talent Group and Hansen Jacobson.

“Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive produce, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce.