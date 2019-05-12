Hollywood Remembers Peggy Lipton: ‘A True Angel on Earth’

“Twin Peaks” and “Mod Squad” star Peggy Lipton died Saturday from cancer, her daughters Rashida and Kadida Jones announced. Lipton had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004.

Lipton won a Golden Globe and was Emmy-nominated four times for her role as flower child Julie Barnes in “The Mod Squad,” in which she starred from 1968 to 1973.

Lipton’s “Twin Peaks” co-stars Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick were among those who paid tribute to Lipton’s death.

The RR diner is dark today. Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone. We’ve lost a beautiful soul. — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 12, 2019

“I lost a sister today,” wrote Amick. “She was a true angel on earth…You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her.”

https://t.co/KzdCbbuFKm I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her… (cont’d) #PeggyLipton #NormaAndShelly4Ever pic.twitter.com/xMMI7jI2gG — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 12, 2019

“I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film,” Griffin wrote. “I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect.”

I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip💔 https://t.co/RfQd0CqJG3 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 12, 2019

Helen Hunt wrote simply, “She’s the one I always wanted to be.”

“21 Jump Street” star Holly Robinon Peete called her death a “simply heartbreaking loss” and shared that her “Jump Street” character was inspired by Lipton’s role on “Mod Squad.”

Simply heartbreaking loss 🙏🏽💔Peggy Lipton was a beautiful woman inside & out.

So glad I got a chance to tell her that her character on #ModSquad was an inspiration for Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street

Sending love strength and courage to daughters @iamrashidajones #kidadajones

🙏🏽😞 pic.twitter.com/YQ4rxOpzjO — Holly🌸Robinson🌸Peete (@hollyrpeete) May 12, 2019

Rosanna Arquette wrote that Lipton, who she had known for many years, “was an exquisite human being on all levels.”

Oh my God. I’m broken hearted to hear of the passing of my friend Peggy Lipton. We had known each Other for many years and her beautiful girls were the loves of her life. She was an exquisite human being On all levels. god bless you. KIDADA and Rashida she’s your angel. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 12, 2019

See more reacts below.