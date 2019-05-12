×
Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Star, Dies at 72

Peggy Lipton
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Peggy Lipton, known for her roles in “The Mod Squad” and “Twin Peaks,” and the mother of Rashida Jones, has died at 72 of cancer.

Her daughers Rashida and Kidada Jones announced her death to the Los Angeles Times.

She won a Golden Globe and was Emmy-nominated four times for her role as flower child Julie Barnes in “The Mod Squad,” in which she starred from 1968 to 1973. She became a fashion icon for her hippie outfits on the show, which featured three hip undercover cops, “One black, one white, one blonde,” as the marketing campaign described.

After a long break to raise her daughters, she returned to acting on David Lynch’s original “Twin Peaks” series, on which she played Norma Jennings, the owner of the Double R Diner.

