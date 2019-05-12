Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Star, Dies at 72

She won a Golden Globe and was Emmy-nominated four times for her role as flower child Julie Barnes in “The Mod Squad,” in which she starred from 1968 to 1973. She became a fashion icon for her hippie outfits on the show, which featured three hip undercover cops, “One black, one white, one blonde,” as the marketing campaign described.
After a long break to raise her daughters, she returned to acting on David Lynch’s original “Twin Peaks” series, on which she played Norma Jennings, the owner of the Double R Diner.
Popular on Variety
Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala
'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger
'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel
Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala
Peggy Lipton, known for her roles in “The Mod Squad” and “Twin Peaks,” and the mother of Rashida Jones, has died at 72 of cancer. Her daughers Rashida and Kidada Jones announced her death to the Los Angeles Times. She won a Golden Globe and was Emmy-nominated four times for her role as flower child [...]
ABC has ordered the drama project “The Baker and the Beauty” to series. In the series, based on the Israeli series created by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting, Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a [...]
The drama pilot “Emergence” has been ordered to series at ABC, though the project had originally been developed at NBC. The series, which hails from ABC Studios, centers around a police chief (Allison Tolman) who takes in a young child (Alexa Swinton) that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no [...]
The New Fox is piling on the drama. The broadcaster has issued its fifth order for a drama series, this time for “Filthy Rich,” a southern Gothic family drama which hails from “Girl on the Train” and “The Help” director Tate Taylor. It’s understood that Fox had been keen to pick up the project earlier [...]
Ellen DeGeneres is adding more NBC unscripted content to her roster. NBC has ordered three holiday specials titled “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.” The three one-hour specials will see DeGeneres and some celebrity helpers give people and in-studio audience members gifts and prizes. “I was so excited when NBC told me that they had truckloads [...]
NBC has picked up the drama “Lincoln” and the comedies “Perfect Harmony” and “Indebted” for the 2019-2020 season. Both “Lincoln” and “Indebted” hail at least in part from Sony Picture Television, with “Lincoln” a co-production between Sony, Universal Television, and Keshet and “Indebted” being solely a Sony production. The news comes after Sony recently scored [...]
Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi series “The Orville” has been renewed for a third season at Fox. Set 400 years in the future, the series follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship stocked with a crew of both humans and aliens who have to balance complications in space, as well as everyday personal and relationship problems. [...]