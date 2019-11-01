×

‘Pearson’ Canceled After One Season at USA Network

PEARSON -- Pictured: Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)
CREDIT: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

USA Network has axed the Gina Torres-led drama “Pearson” after just one season.

The series was a spinoff of fellow USA series “Suits.” Torres reprised the role of disbarred powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson as she moves to Chicago and gets involved in the world of politics. Along with Torres, the series starred Morgan Spector, Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza, and Chantel Riley. Daniel Arkin served as executive producer and showrunner, with “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh also executive producing with David Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Kevin Bray, and Chris Downey. Universal Content Productions produced the series.

The series began as a backdoor pilot during Season 7 of “Suits,” which saw Pearson travel back home to Chicago and accept a job working for a possibly corrupt mayor while also trying to reconnect with her family.

Despite the popularity of “Suits,” “Pearson” was never able to find a wide audience, ranking among USA’s lowest-rated originals. It also failed to find much love from critics, with the show launching to mixed reviews when it debuted back in July.

News of the cancellation comes just over one month after the series finale of “Suits.” That series ran for nine seasons and over 130 episodes. It remained popular among USA viewers even in its later seasons.

