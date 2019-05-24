×
‘Peaky Blinders’ Scribe Bringing Special Forces Story ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ to TV

CREDIT: Kudos

Steven Knight is adapting “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” bringing the story of the elite British special forces unit to TV.

Knight has enjoyed enormous success with his series “Peaky Blinders,” and also penned “Taboo” and the feature films “Locke” and “Eastern Promises.” His SAS series will be based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling non-fiction book “SAS: Rogue Heroes” and produced by Endemol Shine drama banner Kudos.

Knight’s scripts will cover the creation of the SAS along with a new form of combat and warfare. The producers said the series will cover the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of the SAS story, and delve into the psychology of the mavericks who formed the SAS in the darkest days of WW2.

“This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows. We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them,” Knight said.

Martin Haines, joint managing director for Kudos, added: “The sheer scale of the adventures brilliantly told by Ben, and the extraordinary and varied characters involved, make this an incredibly exciting project. With Steven on board we have the opportunity to redefine the genre completely.”

There is no broadcaster or platform yet attached.

