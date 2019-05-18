Peabody Awards: Live Coverage of the Ceremony in New York

The 78th annual Peabody Awards are about to be presented at a ceremony hosted by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow. Follow Variety‘s live coverage from Cipriani Wall Street as “Pose,” “The Americans,” “Killing Eve,” “Frontline,” “Steven Universe” and other programs are feted with the prestigious kudo.
More to come
U.K.-based Great Point has bought into Seven Seas Films, the British indie producer that recently teamed with BBC Studios for a drama series about the final months of Marilyn Monroe. Great Point has a new “enterprise investment scheme” fund, Great Point Ventures, and is primed to invest in several more film and TV producers in [...]
CBS’ effort to buy pay TV service Starz from Lionsgate seems on the surface to be a head scratcher. CBS has told Wall Street for years that it has prospered because it brings only two must-have services to the table in negotiations with MVPDs, allowing the Eye to drive a hard bargain. Why would CBS [...]
The Doha Film Institute, which is at Cannes as a co-financier of Elia Suleiman’s competition entry “It Must Be Heaven,” has announced the 37 projects receiving its Spring Grants, roughly half of them to be directed by women. The latest batch of mostly Arabic fare set to tap into support from the DFI, a key [...]
Producer Dana Brunetti filed suit on Friday seeking to block the second season of the anthology series “Manhunt,” which is set to dramatize the bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Brunetti sued Lionsgate, the production company, as well as Discovery Communications and Charter Communications. Brunetti, the producer of “Fifty Shades of Grey” and many other [...]
“Now is the time to choose a side,” the icy and frightening Mrs. Coulter says in the first trailer for “His Dark Materials,” the big-budget TV adaptation from the BBC and HBO of the bestselling fantasy books by Philip Pullman. Ruth Wilson plays Coulter, and is among a starry cast that includes James McAvoy and [...]
Nicolas Winding Refn’s lastest project, “Too Old To Die Young,” is being billed as a new TV series from Amazon Studios. But at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday afternoon, the controversial director said that he wouldn’t call it that. “This is a movie,” Refn said. “It’s a 13-hour movie. It’s [...]