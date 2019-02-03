×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PBS President Defends Public TV’s Value, Place in Multi-Platform Streaming World

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paula Kerger
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

In the midst of increasingly competitive streaming wars, PBS used its time at the winter Television Critics Association press tour to declare that the network is confident that it will always have a unique space in the television landscape.

Though PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger acknowledged that there is a challenge in “punching through the fray so people are aware of the programs on public television,” she also emphasized the ways in which streaming behemoths like Netflix or Amazon will always differ from PBS. “Public television is not just an ethereal media experience,” Kerger said. She later added that some documentarians are particularly excited to work with PBS instead of a vast streaming platform, where some “get lost in the jukebox effect of scrolling” and “just stumble” on content instead of having it more thoughtfully scheduled. 

Then again, as she acknowledged, PBS also benefits from partnering with streamers to air shows such as “Sherlock,” and documentaries like “Minding the Gap” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” to make them more visible. Kerger added that PBS has “been in discussions” with platforms like YouTube and SlingTV, but that no partnership announcements are immediately imminent.

Related

Meanwhile, the in-house PBS Passport streaming platform now allows PBS members to explore an archival library of PBS programming. (“It feels like a better thing for people than the mugs, even though we love the mugs,” Kerger joked.) While PBS has experimented with premiering content on Passport, Kerger emphasized that their “first interest is what we’re going on broadcast for free, for everyone.”

Kerger also repeatedly emphasized PBS’ commitment to local stations as singular, saying that they “build trust by connecting with our audience throughout their own communities” with 350 local affiliates. “We are a media service that lives and breathes on the community level,” Kerger said, pointing to their efforts to make content more accessible with the 2017 launch of a 24/7 kids channel that has improved PBS viewing for low-income families by 62%.

And as has become inevitable since President Donald Trump took office, Kerger was asked to address the future of PBS’ government funding. She expressed particular concern about funding for their Ready to Start initiative, which provides resources for early child development, but said, “we’re in a moment right now, in a very bipartisan way, that people understand the importance of early child education.”

Though she added that she has hope that a new wave of Congress members might help ease the tension surrounding public TV funding, Kerger maintained that they never take anything for granted. “No matter who’s in the White House and no matter what party is controlling the Senate, I never assume that money is just gonna come,” she said. “It really requires each and every day for our stations to let their elected officials know that this is important … we could very easily fall through the cracks if we weren’t vigilant.” 

In that respect, Kerger continued, “I’m not sure there’ll ever be a time when I’m standing on this stage and say I’m relaxed … justifiably so. We should be asked to prove each and every year that the money is important.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Paula Kerger

    PBS President Defends Public TV's Value, Place in Multi-Platform Streaming World

    In the midst of increasingly competitive streaming wars, PBS used its time at the winter Television Critics Association press tour to declare that the network is confident that it will always have a unique space in the television landscape. Though PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger acknowledged that there is a challenge in “punching through [...]

  • Travis Scott Rocks Pre-Super Bowl Concert

    Travis Scott Rocks Crowd Featuring Cardi B, Jamie Foxx at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

    In advance of his controversial halftime performance with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Travis Scott headlined a Pepsi-sponsored, invite-only concert Friday night in downtown Atlanta. The concert, held at a transformed Georgia Freight Depot, also featured special guests Metro Boomin, Lil Baby and Chase B, with a surprise drop-in from Young Thug, who came out [...]

  • CBS Super Bowl 53 Mike Arnold,

    At CBS, Jim Rikhoff is Super Bowl's Most Experienced Rookie

    You’d think Jim Rikhoff would plan a special breakfast or lunch for Sunday, something that will fortify him the whole day. After all, he’s about to lead the media industry’s biggest broadcast of the year. All he wants to have is a few Twizzlers at the ready. “Just red – I’m a purist,” he notes [...]

  • Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett in

    How 'Russian Doll' Unpacks Trauma and Emerges Triumphant (Column)

    Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched the first season of Netflix’s new series, “Russian Doll.” When I finished “Russian Doll,” I had to remember how to breathe. The show took both me and its shattered characters completely by surprise. What at first looks like a slick hangout comedy built around Natasha Lyonne’s [...]

  • American musician Linda Ronstadt poses in

    Linda Ronstadt Opens Up About Losing Her Voice and Living With Parkinson's

    In a candid interview, Linda Ronstadt revealed that her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she “can’t even sing in the shower.” The singer and songwriter, known for hits like “You’re No Good” and “It’s So Easy,” told “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that she began having issues with her voice in [...]

  • Super Bowl Commercials Aren't Celebrities' Most

    Super Bowl Ads Put Celebrities in Frenzied Field of Play

    Kristin Chenoweth, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlie Sheen are all vying for the same job on Super Bowl Sunday. Each will try to get it done in a different way. Gellar will display amazing range, going from frightened out of her wits to calm and confident – all in the space of 30 seconds. Chenoweth will [...]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite,' 'Atlanta' Win ACE Editing Awards

    Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and period romp “The Favourite” walked away with top film honors at the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards Friday night. Both films were nominated for the film editing Oscar last week. In the ACE drama category, “Bohemian Rhapsody” bested fellow Oscar contender “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as “First Man,” “Roma” and “A [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad