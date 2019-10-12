PBS to Bring Rebooted European Detective Series ‘Van der Valk’ to U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

PBS Masterpiece has boarded the remake of classic European detective series “Van der Valk” and will co-produce and air the show in the U.S.

Masterpiece’s Rebecca Eaton will exec produce the project. It is the latest in a healthy line of U.K.-originated drama that Masterpiece has boarded since becoming the U.S. home for British-made hits such as “Downton Abbey.” More recent projects include “Mrs Wilson” and the upcoming “All Creatures Great and Small” reboot.

“Van der Valk” now joins that roster. The original series was loosely based on the Nicolas Freeling novels and was made by British producer Thames for ITV in the 1970s. Barry Foster starred as the thoughtful titular Dutch detective, tackling crimes against a picturesque Dutch backdrop. The producers said the new iteration will see Van der Valk re-imagined as an unapologetic and street-smart cop in Amsterdam who leads a dynamic team investigating mysterious crimes.

Louise Pedersen-helmed All3Media International set up the new “Van der Valk,” as a co-commission with German broadcaster ARD Degeto. All3Media-backed Company Pictures is making the show with NL Film & TV.

The show is one of the big dramas that will launch at Mipcom next week, with All3Media International preparing a special presentation on the ground for buyers. Cast members including Marc Warren (“Safe”), who has the lead role, and Maimie McCoy (“The Three Musketeers”), who stars as gutsy colleague Lucienne, and Luke Allen-Gale (“Dominion”) are flying in. Chris Murray (“Midsomer Murders”) penned the three feature-length episodes. He will also be in Cannes.

Production is underway. Buyers in Cannes will be able to see the first finished episode. Several pre-sales have already been sealed by All3Media International. ITV has taken the series for the U.K. Pubcasters France Televisions and NPO in the Netherlands have also snagged rights for their territories.