PBS Masterpiece Picks Up A+E’s Period Drama ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’

Period drama “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” will bow on Masterpiece in the U.S. in 2020. The series comes from the international arm of A+E Networks and Element 8, the producer run by former DirecTV programming exec Patty Ishimoto and Harvey Myman, who has had development and exec roles at Carsey-Werner and other firms in the U.S.

In the U.K. the show will bow on UKTV’s Alibi channel. A+E Networks is across sales and has also sold the series to major buyers including Canadian pubcaster the CBC, Seven Network in Australia and RTL in Germany.

“Miss Scarlet and the Duke” has Kate Phillips (“Peaky Blinders”) as Eliza Scarlet, Victorian London’s first female detective. She stars opposite Stuart Martin (“Medici”), who plays a detective known as the Duke. When Eliza’s father dies, he leaves her penniless in a time where marriage is the only option for financial security. Eliza resolves to continue her father’s detective agency. But to operate in a male-dominated world she needs a partner, step forward the Duke.

The series was shot in Dublin, Ireland. It was written by Rachael New (“Grantchester”) and helmed by Declan O’Dwyer (“Atlantis”).

“We are absolutely thrilled with the global momentum for this new series, built on a strong line-up of top tier international broadcasters and kicking off under the auspices of the world renowned, multi-award-winning Masterpiece franchise,” said Patrick Vien, group managing director, A+E Networks International.

He added that A+E Networks’ international unit has several other coproductions in the works.