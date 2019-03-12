PBS Chief Paula Kerger to Give Keynote Speech at Banff World Media Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Long-serving PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger is headed to the Banff World Media Festival to give a keynote address on the role of a modern pubcaster.

The PBS chief will speak as part of Banff’s Summit Series of headliners at the fortieth edition of the festival. She joins the previously announced Jeffrey Katzenberg in taking a summer trip to the Rockies to give a keynote at Banff.

Kerger is in her fourteenth year at the helm of PBS, which is the largest non-commercial media organization in the U.S. The PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and streaming service has launched on her watch, and PBS has moved from the fourteenth most-watched network to the sixth.

In programming terms, her tenure has seen the success of British drama series on Masterpiece, most notably period hit “Downton Abbey.” Factual content has included Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary “The Vietnam War,” and kids’ highlights include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

“The role of public broadcasters is unique and important in today’s changing media landscape, and Paula’s leadership of PBS is impressive and inspiring,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival.

She added that Kerger “is an incredible addition to Banff’s future-forward Summit Series speaker line-up, which will examine the apex at which the entertainment industry meets creativity, technology, commercial strategy, social issues and the changing geopolitical realities.”

Banff runs 9 – 12 June.