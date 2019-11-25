Assistants Unite at #PayUpHollywood Town Hall: ‘The Hollywood Chain Is Broken’

Around 120 entertainment industry assistants gathered on Sunday night to discuss the issue of low pay at the first town hall organized by #PayUpHollywood, the hashtag turned movement which is advocating for bosses in the biz to pay their assistants a living wage.

Several assistants present shared horror stories of asking their bosses for a raise, but being “put in their place” and labelled “ungrateful,” while others brought up issues of being asked to do work above their pay grade in order to “prove themselves” to superiors, only for there to be “no carrot at the end of the stick.”

“The Hollywood chain is broken, we’re hearing stories of people who are repeating staff writer level three or four times…that then trickles down to us,” said one assistant.

The town hall began with a panel which consisted of screenwriter John August, who initiated the recent spike in conversation around assistant pay when the issue was brought up on the “Scriptnotes” podcast which he co-hosts, Liz Alper, who created #PayUpHollywood, Jamarah Hayner, a consultant brought on to work with #PayUpHollywood, and Young Entertainment Activists founder and CEO Allison Begalman.

#PayUpHollywood recently issued a survey to assistants in the industry, asking them questions about their pay, their workplace and their background. While the full findings will not be published for another week, Alper shared a few key patterns emerging from the responses thus far.

“How long do you have to pay your dues?” asked Alper at the event, noting that 47% of the 1,100 surveyed support staffers have been assistants for three or more years, while 21% have been assistants for more than five years. And over two-thirds — 67.17% of assistants — currently or previously have had to take on an additional job in order to survive.

“That’s what we’re talking about when we say pay your dues,” she said. “[As an industry] we’re no longer saying, ‘Take the low paycheck.’ We’re saying ‘Figure out how, on top of your 60-hour workweek, you can work a second job, so you can make that rent, so you can afford to go out and see those movies your bosses want or require you to go see, so you can purchase that 16th streaming subscription that is now required to keep in the loop with all that programming.”

Here are some of the other findings from the survey that Alper shared:

Of the 1,100 surveyed, 88.67% reported spending more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.

62.76% reported making less than $50k, before taxes.

91.54% reported their current job has lead to increased feelings of anxiety.

How to start that first conversation about pay with a boss was a key concern on the minds of many of the assistants present, and one shared a recent story of a meeting that didn’t go so well.

“When PayUpHollywod came up I brought my boss the articles the day after,” said the assistant. “I tried to lay it out as L.A. is expensive, these are articles that tell exactly how much we should be making in order to survive and it’s hard for me to make rent….He proceeded to tell me how he would have gone about it and that I had asked for raise too soon. He basically put me in my place and told me I was ungrateful. A lot of offices have that environment of you’re ungrateful you’re not paying your dues.”

One key piece of advice for assistants that arose from the town hall was to “document everything” and keep a record not only of their hours and the tasks they’re being asked to perform that exceed their job description, but also of inappropriate behavior targeted at them. One former assistant, now a script coordinator, shared a story of how she was “screamed at a lot and terribly abused” by a former employer. She documented every single time this occurred, before taking evidence to HR.

“I wasn’t looking for anything except to make sure this human never supervised people like me again, and I’m happy to report it’s never happened again. They did a full investigation and thanks to my very detailed notes, this person was investigated and found to have have done the things that I reported, and they have never been a showrunner again,” she said.

Outlining the organizations’ strategy going forward, Alper said PayUpHollywood intends to organize several more town halls to cover issues such as work conditions at talent agencies and studios, unionization, and freelancer laws.

“There are so many practices in Los Angeles right now that are a violation in labor laws. People are aware of it, and they’re just saying this is how it’s always been,” Alper said. “It’s MeToo, you cannot harass women, you cannot sexually assault a person and expect to get away with it, so you cannot put people through work abuses and labor law violations and expect to get away with it. We’re going to change the culture…it’s going to take a while, but we’re going to keep working at it until we get there.”

