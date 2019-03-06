Pauley Perrette Joins Jaime Camil in CBS Comedy Pilot

Pauley Perrette could be returning to CBS.

The “NCIS” alum has been cast in a lead role in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Broke,” joining previously announced star Jaime Camil. “Broke” hails from writer and executive producer Alex Herschlag with “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman set to executive produce. In the project, when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby (Camil) is cut off by his father, he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s (Perrette) Reseda condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Perrette’s character is named Jackie, described as a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.

Perrette is best known for starring as forensic scientist Abby Sciutto on “NCIS,” with the actress departing the show after 15 seasons last year. Her other TV roles include “Time of Your Life,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “24,” and “The Drew Carey Show.” She has also appeared in films like “Almost Famous” and “The Ring.”

She is repped by SBD Partners.

Camil will executive produce “Broke” in addition to starring. In addition, Joanna Klein of Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions and Ben Silverman of Propagate Content will also executive produce, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri of RCN TV and Resonant TV. Victor Gonzalez will direct the pilot and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street and Propagate. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal the studio.