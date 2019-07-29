×

Paula Kerger Signs 5-Year Contract Extension as PBS CEO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paula Kerger
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger has signed a 5-year contract extension with the company.

Kerger made the announcement at the network’s summer Television Critics Association press tour. She has been in the role since 2006 and represents the longest-running PBS president in the broadcaster’s history.

“You always wrestle with the question how long is long enough,” Kerger said. “I want to make sure that when I do hang up those skates, I’ve done everything to make sure public television is on a sound a foundation as possible.”

During her executive session, Kerger addressed once again the Trump administration’s continued attempts to zero out federal funding for public broadcasting and how PBS is planning to combat the loss of funding going forward.

“Federal funding remains a vital source of finding for public television…but it represents only 15% of our annual revenue,” Kerger said. “Public-private partnership has always been central to our success…we will be even more deliberate in tapping into philanthropy.”

Related

The PBS chief pointed out that the de-funding also means that PBS has to commit “a significant amount of energy and time” both on a national and local level to “make the case to have funding put back in the budget.” Kerger added that the PBS stations which “benefit small communities in rural markets” will be hit the hardest by the cuts.

“Federal funding is about 50% of their funding, it’s existential, those stations will go off the air and I think at a time when local media is especially challenged it’s important to have local media in communities,” she said.

Kerger also announced that PBS has secured its first carriage deal with a streaming service in the form of YouTube TV, calling it “an important first step” into the streaming space. Under the agreement, YouTube TV will livestream all of the 330 PBS member stations that choose to participate.

When questions arose about streamers and other rivals making a recent push into the documentary and nature programming space, Kerger reminded everyone that this isn’t PBS’s “first time at the rodeo.”

“At the beginning of cable, when all these channels were created with the idea that they would be the commercial version of public television, PBS had to navigate through some of the same questions,” Kerger said. “In this environment we’re seeing it on steroids, the organizations are suddenly in and the next season suddenly out…We have a strong lineup of natural history and we’re always going to be in that space. Are we blind to what other people are doing, absolutely not. I think we have helped to create the appetite for that kind of programming.”

In terms of the new content coming to PBS, Kerger highlighted several upcoming projects including a two-part biography on the life and presidency of George W. Bush, a documentary series on Asian American history, and a documentary on the iconic actress Rita Moreno.

Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go For It” will debut in 2020 and feature interviews with Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norman Lear, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally and Chita Rivera. Lear and Miranda are exec producing the project.

“How I wish my Puerto Rican mother were alive to see this: her child’s story being celebrated by the likes of American Masters,” said Moreno in reaction to the documentary. “It is not something she or I could ever have imagined. I’m astonished. I’m humbled.”

The Bush bio, titled “W,” is the newest installment in the “The Presidents” doc collection. The special will feature interviews with historians, journalists and several members of the president’s inner circle, including chiefs of staff Andy Card and Josh Bolten, speechwriter David Frum, press secretary Ari Fleischer among others.

Meanwhile the five-part Asian American series will examine the significant role of Asian Americans in shaping American history and identity, from the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s and identity politics during the social and cultural turmoil of the 20th century to modern refugee crises in a globally connected world.

More TV

  • Cristin Milioti

    Cristin Milioti to Star in HBO Max Series 'Made for Love'

    Cristin Milioti has been cast in the lead role of the HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants [...]

  • Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 29, 2019: 'Jane the Virgin' Series Finale

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Jane the Virgin” comes to an end after five season on The CW, [...]

  • Paula Kerger

    Paula Kerger Signs 5-Year Contract Extension as PBS CEO

    PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger has signed a 5-year contract extension with the company. Kerger made the announcement at the network’s summer Television Critics Association press tour. She has been in the role since 2006 and represents the longest-running PBS president in the broadcaster’s history. “You always wrestle with the question how long is [...]

  • 'Trinkets' Renewed for Second and Final

    'Trinkets' Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

    The young adult series “Trinkets” has been renewed for a second and final season at Netflix. Season 2 will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will be showrun by Sarah Goldfinger. “Trinkets” centers around three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Voice Cast for Channel 4's 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea'

    Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to “The Tiger Who Came to Tea,” the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book for Channel 4 in the U.K. The “Avengers: Endgame” star will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie, which will be part of [...]

  • Orange, The Mediapro Studio

    Orange, Mediapro Studio Team on Telco’s First Spanish Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Marking a milestone move in its drive into content creation, already seen in France, French telecom Orange is teaming with The Mediapro Studio on Orange’s first original scripted series in Spain, which will be aired on Orange TV. Developed by Madrid-based 100 Balas (“Vota Juan”), owned by The Mediapro Studio, the still-to-be titled [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad