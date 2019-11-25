Paul Simms FX Comedy Pilot Casts Ari Graynor, Chris Messina in Lead Roles

×
Ari Graynor and Chris Messina are set for the lead roles in an untitled comedy pilot at FX that hails from Paul SimmsVariety has confirmed.

In additon, Jonathan Krisel is set to direct. Krisel previously co-created the FX series “Baskets,” which recently ended after four seasons. The pilot is about a family surviving a widespread technological crisis. Graynor will play the mother, Rachel, while Messina will play the father, Hunt.

Simms wrote the script and will also executive produce, with M. Blair Breard also executive producing. FX Productions will produce. Simms is currently under an overall deal at FX, while Breard has a first-look deal.

Messina’s previous TV credits include starring roles in “The Mindy Project” and “Sharp Objects.” He has also appeared on shows such as “The Newsroom,” “Damages,” and “Six Feet Under.” On the feature side, he will appear as Victor Zsasz in the upcoming release “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” His other feature credits include “Cake,” “Argo,” and “Away We Go.”

Graynor recently starred in the Showtime drama “I’m Dying Up Here” and will also appear in the FX limited series “Mrs. America.” She has also starred in films such as “The Disaster Artist,” “For a Good Time, Call…,” “Whip It,” and “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

Simms is currently the showrunner and executive producer on the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” He is also an executive producer on the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta.” He previously created the comedy series “NewsRadio,” with his other credits including “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Flight of the Conchords,” and “Girls.”

Messina is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Gendler & Kelly. Graynor is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Lichter Grossman. Simms is repped by The Management Group and Ziffren Brittenham. Krisel is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.

Deadline first reported the casting news.

