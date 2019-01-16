Paul DeBenedittis Named Nickelodeon EVP of Programming and Content Strategy

Paul DeBenedittis has been named executive vice president of programming and content strategy at Nickelodeon. There, he will lead content and programming strategies, partnerships, acquisitions and media planning for the flagship network as well as Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick across linear television, digital, branded apps and video-on-demand channels, among other platforms.

DeBenedittis will report to Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins, and be based in Burbank, Calif.

“Paul has extensive expertise in programming and leading content strategies that reach and resonate with youth audiences. He’s one of the most dynamic executives in the kids and family space, and we’re happy to have him on board as we forge a new Nickelodeon for today’s audience,” said Robbins in a statement.

Most recently, he was senior VP of programming strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide, including Disney Junior and Disney XD. Franchises under his watch included “The Descendants, “Camp Rock,” “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Mickey Mouse Club House.” He also helmed the Disney Channel Worldwide Programming Strategy team.

Prior to that, he spent a decade as executive VP of multiplatform programming, content strategy and scheduling at MTV.