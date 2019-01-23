Patrick Wachsberger Launches TV Company With France’s Federation Entertainment

Patrick Wachsberger, the former co-chairman of Lionsgate who recently created Picture Perfect Entertainment, is joining forces with France’s Federation Entertainment to launch a new TV production company called Picture Perfect Federation.

The banner will be dedicated to the development and production of premium TV series for the U.S., as well as international co-productions. Wachsberger and Ashley Stern, Federation’s head of U.S. television, will be based in Los Angeles representing the newly formed venture.

“Patrick Wachsberger has long been a game-changer in the market. And we at Federation have also intensely ‘disrupted’ the status quo by attracting and associating the best European talent to our independent studio,” said Pascal Breton, the founder of Federation Entertainment.

Federation is the producer of “Marseille,” “The Bureau” and “The Collection,” among other series.

Wachsberger said that “after starting the original Summit in 1993 and its ultimate sale to Lionsgate in 2012,” he had become interested in creating content not just for cinema “but for all platforms.”