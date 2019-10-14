×

Former ABC Studios Head Patrick Moran Signs Amazon Overall Deal

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patrick Moran
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Patrick Moran has signed an overall deal with AmazonVariety has learned.

The news comes around three months after it was announced that Moran would be exiting his role as president of ABC Studios following restructuring in the wake of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger. Under his new deal, Moran will work with Amazon Studios to develop television series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The deal will also allow Moran to reunite with Amazon Studios head Jen Salke, whom Moran previously worked with during their respective tenures at 20th Century Fox Television. He is said to have fielded multiple offers in the time between his departure from ABC and signing the Amazon deal.

“Amazon Studios, known for bold groundbreaking storytelling, is the perfect place to embark on my next chapter as I look to be more closely aligned with the creative process,” said Moran. “I look forward to partnering with innovative writers and show creators with a specific take on the world today in this new role, and am thrilled to work with Jennifer, Vernon [Sanders], Albert [Cheng] and the Amazon Studios team.”

During his time at the top of ABC Studios, Moran oversaw a slate that included hit shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Black-ish,” “American Housewife,” “Station 19,” and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In 2013, he launched ABC Signature, a division dedicated to development and production for premium, basic cable, and digital platforms. Series set up under that banner include “Little Fires Everywhere” starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, “High Fidelity” starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz, “Dollface” starring and executive produced by Kat Dennings, “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” and “The Wilds, which has been ordered to series at Amazon.

“Patrick is a deeply respected creative executive whom I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout his entire career,” said Salke. “He has worked with some of television’s most prolific writers and producers on series with real cultural impact. His ability to identify and nurture compelling content makes Patrick a perfect fit for the global Prime Video family.”

Moran was promoted to president of ABC Studios in 2016. Previously, he served as senior vice president and head of creative development, where he oversaw all comedy and drama development. Prior to working at ABC Studios, he was senior vice president of drama development at 20th TV, where he developed successful series as “Glee,” “Bones,” and “Prison Break.” He also served as vice president of drama development at UPN, president of Renaissance Pictures and vice president of production and development at New Line Television.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Succession

    'Succession': Is Kendall a Killer Yet? Brian Cox Thinks So

    The Roys set sail aboard a refitted yacht in the Mediterranean in the Season 2 finale of ‘Succession’ Sunday, but it is hardly a vacation. Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) gathers his family (including Gerri, among others) to figure out whose head would be put on a stake as Waystar Royco’s sacrificial lamb offering [...]

  • Patrick Moran

    Former ABC Studios Head Patrick Moran Signs Amazon Overall Deal

    Patrick Moran has signed an overall deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. The news comes around three months after it was announced that Moran would be exiting his role as president of ABC Studios following restructuring in the wake of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger. Under his new deal, Moran will work with Amazon Studios to [...]

  • Atresmedia-Studios-and-ITV-Studios-logos

    ITV Studios, Atresmedia Studios Co-develop New Family Format

    ITV Studios and Atresmedia Studios are joining forces to co-develop new gameshow format “Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-old.” The format will see celebrities go head-to-head across four competitive rounds, where their only guidance comes from a group of rowdy kids with their inimitable style of instruction. From undercover pranks to hilarious physical challenges, the celebrity [...]

  • love-island

    Glance Analyzes Young Adult Audience Consumption

    CANNES — What excites young adult audiences? Three answers are authenticity,entertainment and the environment,  according to a Glance study presented Monday at Cannes Mipcom trade show. The presentation also underscored radical changes in TV consumption now sweeping not just the U..S and U.K. but now major territories in Western Europe. Five takeaways: 1.Authenticity This “relates [...]

  • 'Watchmen,' 'Arrow' and More What To Watch This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Watchmen' Debuts, 'Arrow' Returns for Final Season

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the highly anticipated “Watchmen” premieres on HBO, and “Arrow” returns for its eighth [...]

  • Devils

    Sky Studios, Lux Vide Kick Off 'Devils' Rollout at Mipcom With Sales and March Air Date

    Comcast-owned Sky Studios and Italy’s Lux Vide launched financial thriller “Devils” on Monday at Mipcom in Cannes, where NBCUniversal Global Distribution has already closed sales deals with several undisclosed territories. “Devils” reconstructs the dynamics that prompted the debt crisis that threatened to unravel the many European countries that use the euro as their currency. The [...]

  • Pamela Adlon

    Pamela Adlon Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Multi-hyphenate Pamela Adlon has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Due to the ongoing dispute between the Writers Guild and the talent agencies, however, CAA will not be representing Adlon for writing. In addition to writing, Adlon is an actress, producer, and director. She continues to be repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin Doherty [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad