Former ABC Studios Head Patrick Moran Signs Amazon Overall Deal

Patrick Moran has signed an overall deal with Amazon, Variety has learned.

The news comes around three months after it was announced that Moran would be exiting his role as president of ABC Studios following restructuring in the wake of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger. Under his new deal, Moran will work with Amazon Studios to develop television series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The deal will also allow Moran to reunite with Amazon Studios head Jen Salke, whom Moran previously worked with during their respective tenures at 20th Century Fox Television. He is said to have fielded multiple offers in the time between his departure from ABC and signing the Amazon deal.

“Amazon Studios, known for bold groundbreaking storytelling, is the perfect place to embark on my next chapter as I look to be more closely aligned with the creative process,” said Moran. “I look forward to partnering with innovative writers and show creators with a specific take on the world today in this new role, and am thrilled to work with Jennifer, Vernon [Sanders], Albert [Cheng] and the Amazon Studios team.”

During his time at the top of ABC Studios, Moran oversaw a slate that included hit shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Black-ish,” “American Housewife,” “Station 19,” and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In 2013, he launched ABC Signature, a division dedicated to development and production for premium, basic cable, and digital platforms. Series set up under that banner include “Little Fires Everywhere” starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, “High Fidelity” starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz, “Dollface” starring and executive produced by Kat Dennings, “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” and “The Wilds, which has been ordered to series at Amazon.

“Patrick is a deeply respected creative executive whom I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout his entire career,” said Salke. “He has worked with some of television’s most prolific writers and producers on series with real cultural impact. His ability to identify and nurture compelling content makes Patrick a perfect fit for the global Prime Video family.”

Moran was promoted to president of ABC Studios in 2016. Previously, he served as senior vice president and head of creative development, where he oversaw all comedy and drama development. Prior to working at ABC Studios, he was senior vice president of drama development at 20th TV, where he developed successful series as “Glee,” “Bones,” and “Prison Break.” He also served as vice president of drama development at UPN, president of Renaissance Pictures and vice president of production and development at New Line Television.