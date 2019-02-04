×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Party of Five’ Reboot Ordered to Series at Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Columbia TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Freeform has ordered the planned “Party of Five” reboot to series.

the one-hour drama will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. Freeform gave the project a pilot order back in September.

The new series hails from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia executive produces and directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce.

“’Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More TV

  • 'Party of Five' Reboot Ordered to

    'Party of Five' Reboot Ordered to Series at Freeform

    Freeform has ordered the planned “Party of Five” reboot to series. the one-hour drama will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto [...]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    'Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 10 at AMC

    “The Walking Dead” has been renewed for Season 10. AMC made the announcement Monday in the form of a video post, which can be viewed below. The renewal comes just under a week ahead of the Season 9 midseason premiere, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers. The villains, [...]

  • Rosanna Arquette

    Rosanna Arquette Joins Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Series at Netflix

    In a personal Instagram post, Sarah Paulson announced that Rosanna Arquette is joining the cast for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, “Ratched.” Paulson wrote that there will be a “multi-episode arc for” Arquette, whom she called an “extraordinary actress.” Paulson also said she was affected by Arquette’s statement that she struggled to get jobs after she [...]

  • Scott Lonker

    CAA's Scott Lonker Named President of Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery's Kimmelot

    Veteran CAA agent Scott Lonker has been named president of Kimmelot, the new media entity created by Jimmy Kimmel and Wheelhouse Entertainment CEO Brent Montgomery. “I have had the dream job at CAA – not just because of our talented, maverick clients, but also because of the incredible team of friends who I’ve been in [...]

  • Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt

    Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt Cop Drama Series at HBO, Lionsgate

    HBO is developing the one-hour drama series “Dirty Thirty” from Courtney A. Kemp. Set in present day New York, the project is inspired by a true story of a gang of bad cops operating out of New York’s 30th Precinct in the 1990s. It begins as a story of a cop family and ends as [...]

  • Michael B. JordanAFI Awards Luncheon, Los

    Michael B. Jordan Sets First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Includes Inclusion Riders

    Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society Productions banner have signed a first-look television deal at Amazon. As part of the deal, Amazon Studios and Outlier Society projects will contain an inclusion rider, stipulating inclusive and representative hiring for cast and/or crew. “It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society,” said Jordan. “On behalf of myself [...]

  • Mark Hoppus and Pete WentzFuse's 'A

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on His Wild Kids TV Cartoon That You Never Got to See

    Imagine a music-filled kids’ cartoon about saving the ocean, with characters voiced and sung by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams. Nearly ten years ago, it almost happened. Hoppus recently guested on KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” where he and “Kevin & Bean” co-host Jensen Karp revealed that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad