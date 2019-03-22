×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Talks Possibility of a Revival at 10th Anniversary Reunion

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Offerman Amy Poehler
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

For one night, Hollywood felt a little like Pawnee.

The cast of NBC’s hit comedy “Parks and Recreation” reunited at PaleyFest on Thursday in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. The whole Pawnee gang showed up: Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Jim O’Heir reminisced about their characters on the show and shared behind-the-scenes secrets in front of a sold-out Dolby Theatre.

In an era where classic shows are constantly being rebooted, like “Will & Grace”; eagerly awaited to be revived, like “The Office”; or turned into a movie spinoff, like “Deadwood,” the cast said they’re frequently asked about returning to “Parks and Rec.”

“I think that in the world we live in now, nothing is ever gone. I felt the show had an argument to make, and the argument was about teamwork and friendship. I don’t feel like we left anything on the table,” co-creator Michael Schur said. “I would never ever say never. The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible, but we would only do it if we all felt like there was something compelling us to do it. If one single person said no, we wouldn’t do it.”

Related

Earlier in the night, Poehler said she’s ready to return to the series as soon as Schur gives the word.

“Mike Schur is currently working on about five shows,” Poehler told Variety on the red carpet. “Whenever Mike is ready, I’ll put on my suit again for sure.”

Offerman also said “we’d all come running” if Schur “came up with an original, new idea” for a revival.

During the panel, moderated by comedian and self-proclaimed “Parks and Rec” fanboy Patton Oswalt, Schur and the cast revealed how closely the characters were based on the actors’ actual personalities.

“We all got a lot of freedom to really play around and dig into who we were playing, but I do think we also brought a lot of ourselves to these characters. We had to play things quite real, being documentary-style,” said Poehler, who nearly teared up during the initial roar of applause for the cast.

Poehler, who starred as the perky local politician Leslie Knope, added that her role even benefitted her well-being offscreen.

“Leslie was really good for my physical and mental health. Playing her and getting to come in and tell everyone how great they were, it really did extend my life,” she said.

“The Venn diagrams of who they are as people — this is true for everybody — and who their characters are, overlap a lot,” Schur said. “Ron Swanson became Ron Swanson because the writers took a trip to Nick’s real-life wood shop.”

In addition to Offerman and Swanson, the staunchly Libertarian, always-positive parks department director Chris Traeger and Lowe also paralleled each other. Schur said he got the idea for Traeger’s catchphrase “literally” after Lowe used it several times during their first meeting. According to Schur, the close friendship between Poehler and Jones formed the basis for the fierce bond between their characters Knope and Ann Perkins.

“The way I pitched it, it was a show about female friendship. Leslie and Ann were the core of the show, that’s why the pilot was about them meeting,” Schur said. “I think the saddest I ever got on set was the episode where Chris and Ann were leaving, in part because it was the end of an era and because Rashida and Amy were very good friends in real life.”

Galentine’s Day, held on Feb. 13 for women to celebrate one another, transcended the screen, like other “Parks and Rec” jokes, and has become an unofficial holiday. Retta, creator of the self-indulgent phrase “Treat yo’ self,” said she can’t walk around Target without seeing the show’s influence. And O’Heir, who played the ever-teasable Jerry Gergich, can’t go a day without someone saying “Damn it, Jerry!” Webster’s Dictionary even changed the definition of “literally” to also mean “figuratively” in 2013 after Lowe’s character popularized the word so much.

Ending its seven-season run in 2015, the final episodes of “Parks and Rec” included time jumps at several points, sometimes accurately predicting what would happen in the present. One throwaway joke called the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, and Pratt described how he sarcastically said he would join the cast of “Jurassic Park 4” in a behind-the-scenes video. (He would go on to star in “Jurassic World” in 2015 and its sequel.) Ansari remarked how unbelievable real-world events, like the failed Fyre Festival, could’ve been in the show.

“There’s so many things I’m like, ‘That’s something that Michael and the writers would’ve come up with.’ I was reading about that college admissions scandal and I was like, ‘That’s some Eagleton s—,'” he said, referencing Pawnee’s privileged, hateful neighboring city.

In another reflection of modern politics ahead of its time, the fourth season of the series had Knope pitted against Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd), the dim-witted heir to a rich family, in a city council election.

“If only we had Bobby Newport now,” Poehler said. “Leslie Knope is kind of like the Spider-Man of public service. It does feel a little bit like we’re looking up in the sky and being like, ‘Leslie where are you?'”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Nick Offerman Amy Poehler

    'Parks and Recreation' Cast Talks Possibility of a Revival at 10th Anniversary Reunion

    For one night, Hollywood felt a little like Pawnee. The cast of NBC’s hit comedy “Parks and Recreation” reunited at PaleyFest on Thursday in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. The whole Pawnee gang showed up: Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Jim [...]

  • "Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.

    Bob Greenblatt Pays Tribute to Eunetta Boone: 'Love Just Radiated From Her'

    Eunetta T. Boone was funny, sharp and extremely warm-hearted. That’s how WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt remembered Boone as he paid tribute to the showrunner who died Wednesday at the age of 63. Greenblatt worked with Boone in the early 2000s when he was partnered with David Janollari in the Greenblatt-Janollari Studio production venture. Greenblatt-Janollari [...]

  • Writer-Director Dominik Moll on Series Mania

    Writer-Director Dominik Moll on Series Mania Competition Contender ‘Eden’

    LILLE, France — “I must down to the seas again,” Amaré, an teen African illegal immigrant, reads aloud in a poetry lesson at a refugee center near the beach in Greece. Thoughts of wander-lust seen comically out of place. Amaré has just been seen in the prolog to “Eden” leaping out of a dinghy beaching [...]

  • John Simm Talks ‘Cold Courage' as

    John Simm Talks 'Cold Courage' as Lionsgate Boards International Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Simm plays a rabble-rousing populist politician in “Cold Courage,” and Lionsgate has stepped up and taken international rights to the series. Based on the series of novels by Pekka Hiltunen, the drama is billed as the biggest yet out of Finland and will bow on the Viaplay streaming service in Scandinavia. With a cast [...]

  • "Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.

    Eunetta Boone, Showrunner and Creator of 'One on One,' Dies at 63

    Writer-producer Eunetta Boone, creator of the UPN comedy “One on One” and showrunner of Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 63. Boone was found dead at her home of an apparent heart attack. Boone had most recently worked as showrunner on the third season of the Disney [...]

  • Global Sales for ‘Les Miserables’ Series

    Global Sales for ‘Les Miserables’ Starring Dominic West Ahead of Series Mania

    The BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of “Les Miserables” will play on a numerous international channels after a raft of deals were sealed for the series, which features Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins. Andrew Davies’ adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic has been acquired by broadcasters in Scandinavia and southern Europe, and by several buyers [...]

  • Kevin Hart

    TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the comedy special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and Josh Charles joins Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice.” DATES Season two of “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sophomore season will continue the story of rancher John Dutton [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad