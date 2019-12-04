Parker Young to Star in Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Pilot ‘United States of Al’

Parker Young has been cast to star opposite Adhir Kalyan in Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” comedy pilot, which is in the works in CBS.

The show is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Young was a series regular for two seasons on Bravo’s “Imposters” and will be seen recurring in Lena Waithe’s upcoming series “Twenties” at BET. He was also a series regular on Fox’s “Enlisted, as well as ABC’s “Suburgatory.” On the film side, Parker was a lead in the independent feature “Fourth Man Out” and the movie “Animal,” produced by Flower Films. In addition, he appeared in the Isaac Feder directed comedy “Sex Ed.”

He is represented by Gersh and David Dean Management.

“The United States of Al” hails from “Big Bang Theory” executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. Both serve as writers on the series and executive produce along with Lorre. Religious studies scholar Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi will also executive produce. Warner Bros Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal, will produce.

Lorre’s other current shows are “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” and “Young Sheldon,” all of which air on CBS. He also created the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” the second season of which debuted in October.

