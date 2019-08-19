×

Paramount Television Adds Three to Executive Team

Paramount Television is continuing to add to its executive ranks.

The studio has tapped Brian Segna as its new senior vice president of development, along with Kate Gill and Nicole Harjo, both of whom are joining as vice presidents of development. The trio will all report to Jenna Santoianni, executive vice president and head of development for Paramount TV.

“I am thrilled by the addition of these three incredible executives to our stable,” said Santoianni in a statement. “Their innovative taste and copious experience will be pivotal in developing our already-robust slate as Paramount Television continues to scale rapidly. I can’t wait to see what projects and new talent they bring to our diverse offerings.”

Segna joins from Universal Cable Productions where he served as VP of scripted TV development. While there, he worked on  series and pilots including “Nightflyers” for Syfy and Netflix, “Pearson” for USA Network, and “Channel Zero” for Syfy.

Harjo was previously vice president of television at The Kennedy/Marshall Company. There, she was a producer on Netflix’s first original Polish series, “1983.”

Gill joins Paramount TV from YouTube Originals where she was a scripted development and current executive. She worked on several comedies and dramas for the YouTube Premium platform, including Jordan Peele and Charlie Sander’s series “Weird City.”

