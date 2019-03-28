×
Paramount TV and Anonymous Content Sign Dana Fox to Overall Deal

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dana Fox

Writer and showrunner Dana Fox has signed a multi-year overall development deal with Paramount Television and Anonymous ContentVariety has learned. 

Fox currently serves as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer on the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content co-production “Home Before Dark,” which is slated to launch on Apple’s recently announced streaming service Apple TV+.

Inspired by the reporting of a nine-year-old investigative journalist who uncovers a mystery from her father’s past, the series was co-created by Fox and Dara Resnik, with Jon Chu in the director’s chair.

“Dana is not just a standout talent, but an absolute powerhouse, and exactly the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television, in a statement. “She’s savvy, brilliant and has a distinctly compelling voice and we are so excited to continue our collaboration.”

Fox is best known for writing and producing rom-com features, including the 2008 Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher movie “What Happens in Vegas,” and 2019’s “Isn’t It Romantic,” which stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

“Dana has been our close friend and collaborator for many years and Steve (Golin) and I are thrilled to make this partnership official. Developing and making ‘Home Before Dark’ together has been a total dream,” added Joy Gorman Wettels of Anonymous Content.

Fox also served as the creator and showrunner of the Fox comedy series “Ben and Kate,” and recently penned the “Cruella De Vil” feature which is in the works at Disney with Emma Stone set to play the titular villainess. She is represented by UTA and Kim Stenton at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

“Home Before Dark” is the latest project to come out of Paramount Television and Anonymous Content’s ongoing first-look production deal. Their previous work together includes two Netflix shows in “Maniac“ and 13 Reasons Why,” TNT’s “The Alienist,” and the much-anticipated Hulu limited series adaptation of “Catch-22″ with George Clooney.

