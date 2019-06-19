×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paramount TV Names Three New Hires To Executive Team

By

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rob Ortiz Brian Agboh Julie Katchen Paramount
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

Paramount Television has made three new hires for its executive leadership team, naming Rob Ortiz as its new senior vice president of physical production, Brian Agboh as senior vice president of business affairs, and Julie Katchen Swidler as director of Paramount TV’s newly created current team.

“I’m so excited to welcome these new valuable executives to Paramount,” said Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens in a statement. “It thrills me to see my department heads attracting and building such solid teams as we continue to evolve the studio.”

Ortiz, who now reports to head of physical production Debra Bergman, has an extensive background as a producer and unit production manager in TV and film. Series he has worked on include “Titans,” “Salvation,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Beguiled,” “American Ultra,” “Homefront,” and others. Previously based in New York, he is now working out of Paramount’s L.A. office.

Agboh, who will report to executive vice president of business affairs Ken Basin, begins on July 1. He was most recently vice president of business affairs at NBCUniversal on behalf of its Universal Content Productions. Prior to that, he was a partner at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Katchen Swidler, who will report to executive vice president and head of current programming Cheryl Bosnak, starts at Paramount TV on June 24. She most recently served as manager of current programming at Freeform, where she served as the covering exec on “Good Trouble,” “Siren,” “The Fosters,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and other series.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • Rob Ortiz Brian Agboh Julie Katchen

    Paramount TV Names Three New Hires To Executive Team

    Paramount Television has made three new hires for its executive leadership team, naming Rob Ortiz as its new senior vice president of physical production, Brian Agboh as senior vice president of business affairs, and Julie Katchen Swidler as director of Paramount TV’s newly created current team. “I’m so excited to welcome these new valuable executives [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery, FuboTV Strike Distribution Pact

     Discovery, Inc. and FuboTV said they have struck a multi-year deal that brings 13 of the cable-programmer’s networks to Fubo’s live-TV streaming service in coming weeks. The agreement extends a relationship that had been in place between Fubo and the former Scripps Networks Interactive, which Discovery acquired in 2018. That pact included carriage of five [...]

  • Rosamund Pike A Private War

    Rosamund Pike to Lead ‘Wheel of Time’ TV Adaptation at Amazon

    The long-gestating “Wheel of Time” TV adaptation has finally found its lead. Rosamund Pike cast been cast as Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, in the Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-production. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high [...]

  • Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews Joins Shondaland's Bridgerton Netflix Series

    Julie Andrews is the first person officially cast in one of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix shows. Andrews has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novels. She will voice the character Lady Whistledown. Anonymous to readers, the sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send [...]

  • Riverdale Alladin Avengers Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Riverdale,' 'Aladdin' Top 2019 Teen Choice Award Nominations

    The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards have been revealed, and voting has opened for the top movies, TV shows and music that has dominated the last year. “Avengers: Endgame” and “Aladdin” are the top contenders in the movie category with nine and five nods, respectively. In TV, “Riverdale,” “The Flash” and “Shadowhunters” each [...]

  • Chilevisión, RTVE, Boomerang, Amazon Share ‘Inés

    ‘Inés of My Soul’s’ Production Details, Shoot Date Unveiled at Conecta Fiction

    PAMPLONA, Spain — A project pitched three years ago at the very first Conecta Fiction in the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela, “Ines of My Soul” was back at the international co-pro and networking summit, this year in Pamplona, where it was held up as one of the still-young event’s most significant success stories. [...]

  • Charter Communications logo

    Five NY1 Anchors Allege Gender Discrimination in Lawsuit

    Five veteran female anchors and correspondents at NY1, the local-news outlet that appears on cable systems owned by Charter Communications in New York City, filed a suit Wednesday alleging they have been “repeatedly marginalized and relegated to second-class status” since Charter took over the outlet’s operations after acquiring the assets of the former Time Warner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad