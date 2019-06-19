Paramount TV Names Three New Hires To Executive Team

Paramount Television has made three new hires for its executive leadership team, naming Rob Ortiz as its new senior vice president of physical production, Brian Agboh as senior vice president of business affairs, and Julie Katchen Swidler as director of Paramount TV’s newly created current team.

“I’m so excited to welcome these new valuable executives to Paramount,” said Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens in a statement. “It thrills me to see my department heads attracting and building such solid teams as we continue to evolve the studio.”

Ortiz, who now reports to head of physical production Debra Bergman, has an extensive background as a producer and unit production manager in TV and film. Series he has worked on include “Titans,” “Salvation,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Beguiled,” “American Ultra,” “Homefront,” and others. Previously based in New York, he is now working out of Paramount’s L.A. office.

Agboh, who will report to executive vice president of business affairs Ken Basin, begins on July 1. He was most recently vice president of business affairs at NBCUniversal on behalf of its Universal Content Productions. Prior to that, he was a partner at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Katchen Swidler, who will report to executive vice president and head of current programming Cheryl Bosnak, starts at Paramount TV on June 24. She most recently served as manager of current programming at Freeform, where she served as the covering exec on “Good Trouble,” “Siren,” “The Fosters,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and other series.