Paramount Television Expands Exec Team, Hires Sonar’s Jenna Santoianni, Disney-ABC’s Cheryl Bosnak

Jenna Santoianni has been named executive vice president and head of development for Paramount Television, as the studio adds several executives to its restructured leadership team under president Nicole Clemens.

Santoianni most recently served as executive VP of television series for Sonar Entertainment, where she oversaw “Das Boot,” “Lorena,” and “Mr. Mercedes,” among other scripted series. She will report to Clemens.

“Jenna brings to this role excellent relationships with creators and talent alike, whose trust and respect she has earned with her stellar taste and great work ethic,” said Clemens, who joined Paramount in September to run is television unit. “As we continue to ramp up our robust development efforts, Jenna is the ideal person to help lead the charge, and I couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

Paramount TV has also created a current department, which will shepherd existing content and build ongoing relationships with studio partners, according to the company.

Cheryl Bosnak, most recently VP of current programming at Disney-ABC, has been tapped to lead the department as executive VP and head of current programming. She will also report to Clemens. As a 14-year veteran of Disney ABC, Bosnak oversaw creative content and production on scripted series, including “Modern Family,” and had a hand in many series, including “Grey’s Anatomy, “Private Practice,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Rookie,” and others.

“The creation of a Current Department in tandem with recent leadership changes across the studio will provide a crucial infrastructure that will allow for the continued growth and success of this division,” said Clemens. “Cheryl has a wealth of experience managing shows and distinguished relationships with talent, which make her the perfect person to launch our new Current Department.”

Before her time at ABC, Bosnak worked as an agent at Kaplan Stahler and literary manager and producer at Management 360.

In addition to Santoianni and Bosnak’s hirings, Mark Mikutowicz will become VP of current from VP of development at the studio. He will report to Bosnak. Cameron Johnson has been promoted to coordinator.

Erin Einstein has been promoted to senior VP of legal affairs, overseeing Paramount TV’s legal affairs team.

Mia Ammer has been elevated to senior VP of corporate communications, where she will serve a dual role leading the TV corporate communications team as well as maintaining her preexisting role on the film side.

Brooke Robertson has been promoted to VP of corporate communications from director of the department. She will also serve a dual role on the TV and film teams. Both Ammer and Robertson will continue to report for executive VP of global communications and corporate branding Chris Petrikin.