Debra Bergman, Ken Basin Promoted at Paramount Television

Debra Bergman and Ken Basin have been promoted to executive VP rank at Paramount Television.

Bergman will serve as head of physical production, reporting to Paramount Television president Nicole Clemens. Basin has advanced in business affairs, reporting to David Goldman, Paramount Television’s president of business operations.

In addition, Robert West has been named VP of production.

“I am thrilled to have this talented stable of executives bringing their remarkable tastes, business acumen and visions to Paramount Television as we position it for continued growth and success,” said Clemens, who joined the studio in September. “I am confident that each member of this team brings a depth of experience and relationships that will produce a unique alchemy to continue to evolve this company for the future.”

Bergman, previously senior VP, has been with Paramount since 2017. She was responsible for overseeing production for such series as Netflix’s “Maniac,” Epix’s “Berlin Station” and the upcoming Apple series “Shantaram.” She came to the studio after working in production for FremantleMedia North America.

Basin has worked in business affairs for Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios before signing on with Paramount as senior VP. West worked as a line producer on such series as CW’s “Black Lightning,” BET’s “Rebel” and MTV’s “Awkward,” among many other shows. West reports to Bergman.

(Pictured top: Ken Basin, Debra Bergman. Pictured below: Robin West)